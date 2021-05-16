George Mills: Buena Vista High School has south-side echoes of old Archbishop Ryan

The goal of Sister Pacis was to prepare students for college. In effect, she replicated a college environment. She introduced modular scheduling to replace the standard block schedule of seven 50-minute classes. In contrast, modular scheduling consisted of 17 20-minute periods called mods. There were no bells between classes. The system made students responsible for managing their own time. Some mods were scheduled for classes, some for study periods, some for lunch and some were for free time. In which case, when the weather was nice, students congregated with friends on the vast lawns in front of the school to take in the fantastic view. Most often, we discussed fast cars, dating and sports.

Regarding sports, Ryan was a baseball powerhouse, winning seven state championships by the time the school closed in 1983. Most of the championships happened in the ’60s. In fact, in the summer of 1965, Ryan’s summer American Legion team came within one game of winning the U.S. championship. Ken Fila, the team’s star pitcher, was the national player of the year. But of all the students who went on to accomplish great things, the most notable graduate was Blase Cupich. Currently he oversees the Chicago Archdiocese and is one of only six U.S. cardinals. In case you didn’t know, popes come from the ranks of cardinals, and cardinals select popes.