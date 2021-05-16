George Mills: Buena Vista High School has south-side echoes of old Archbishop Ryan

This spring is the 50th anniversary of my graduation from Archbishop Ryan High School. It was located at 60th and L St., which is the site of OPS’s new Buena Vista High School that is scheduled to open in 2022. It’s been sad watching Ryan torn down to make way for the new school. Whenever I drive by the construction site, I’m amazed at the size and scope of the project. Inevitably, I start reminiscing about the good old days at Ryan, which in its prime was one of the best high schools in the state.
Building a Catholic high school in South Omaha was the dream of Omaha’s archbishop, Hugh Ryan. He led the Omaha Archdiocese from 1935 until his death in 1947. He left a large chunk of his estate for the specific purpose of building a new school. After his death, Archbishop Gerald Bergan picked up the ball and asked the School Sisters of St. Francis (an order based out of Milwaukee) to run the school and make Archbishop Ryan’s dream a reality.
Befittingly, the new school’s name was Archbishop Ryan High and it opened in September 1958. The school colors were black and white. It was a traditional Catholic high school with block scheduling, dress code, all-school Masses held in the gym and religion classes taught by priests. The school’s operation reflected the conservative values of South Omaha, where English was often a second language.
A game changer for the school happened in 1960 when Sister Pacis (Virginia Roth) joined the faculty. Early on, school administrators recognized her ability, and within four years she was named principal. Her pedagogical beliefs were seen as progressive, consistent with the social changes that swept across America during the 1960s. Educators from all parts of the country visited Ryan to see firsthand her alternative approach to teaching.
The goal of Sister Pacis was to prepare students for college. In effect, she replicated a college environment. She introduced modular scheduling to replace the standard block schedule of seven 50-minute classes. In contrast, modular scheduling consisted of 17 20-minute periods called mods. There were no bells between classes. The system made students responsible for managing their own time. Some mods were scheduled for classes, some for study periods, some for lunch and some were for free time. In which case, when the weather was nice, students congregated with friends on the vast lawns in front of the school to take in the fantastic view. Most often, we discussed fast cars, dating and sports.
Regarding sports, Ryan was a baseball powerhouse, winning seven state championships by the time the school closed in 1983. Most of the championships happened in the ’60s. In fact, in the summer of 1965, Ryan’s summer American Legion team came within one game of winning the U.S. championship. Ken Fila, the team’s star pitcher, was the national player of the year. But of all the students who went on to accomplish great things, the most notable graduate was Blase Cupich. Currently he oversees the Chicago Archdiocese and is one of only six U.S. cardinals. In case you didn’t know, popes come from the ranks of cardinals, and cardinals select popes.
Some of our students had a hard time adjusting to the new freedoms and tried to take advantage of the situation. They’d skip out, smoke in the bathrooms, wander the halls or try to leave school early. But they did so at their own peril, because Father John Vernon, our vigilant superintendent, was always patrolling the school looking for offenders. He’d appear out of nowhere, catch a rule-breaker and issue a JUG (justice under God). The recipient would then have to do janitorial-type work after school or for serious violation, like smoking, perform the work on a Saturday morning.
I see the new Buena Vista High School as a continuation of Bishop Ryan in the sense that the student body will come from bilingual Catholic Latino families who make up a large part of South Omaha. It’s reminiscent of the Catholic Poles who populated the area and attended Ryan a generation earlier. In a possible tribute to Ryan, black is one of the school colors. And there is that panoramic view.
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.