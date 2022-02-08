George Mills: Chasing the sun for a day highlights the preciousness of life

One recent day, I went sun chasing to escape the winter blues. I could see red-colored ribbons out my east living room window. A short time later, my yellow friend peeked over the horizon. Then I opened the curtains and found a bright blue sky. By the time I finished my coffee, the window was beaming with sunshine.
I don’t know what it is about sunny blue-sky days, but they are uplifting mood changers. Seemingly, people are happier and predisposed to say things like “have a nice day” or “how’s it going?”
I did a few chores then was out the door chasing my friend. Without question, my favorite viewing spot is along the river at a place where I can look south and see train bridges and a bend. After I parked and lowered the window, I could see sparkling pools of melting snow. It felt like spring; a Top-10 day.
As usual, after some prayers and daydreaming, I nodded out. All the accumulated bad news from the previous week was forgotten. My friend was shining in the open window keeping me warm. I dreamed that I was back in sixth grade. School let out, and I rushed home to change out of my school uniform into my blue jeans. I hopped on my gold Stingray and went cruising through the neighborhood.
The next thing I know, I’m in high school sitting out on the lawn soaking up the rays with friends. Someone suggested we skip the final period and leave school early. We made a McDonald’s run: burger, fries and a Coke.
Then I was in college, people watching in the union, reading the Daily Nebraskan and dreading taking a midterm exam. Fast forward and I’m shooting hoops with the boys in the backyard. I was trying to teach them a Larry Bird move. Finally, I was arguing with a politician trying to make him realize that looking out for the interests of his constituents was more important than his political ambition. I heard a long train horn and woke up.
I looked at the clock and rushed home to make sure I’d see my grandsons before their parents picked them up. Both were groggy from a nap. One waddled, carrying a blanket and one crawled over to point at me. My wife, Diane, picked up the crawler and I held the toddler’s hand, and we went chasing. At this time of the year in the late afternoon, the sun is always below the porch eve in the southwest. The temperature was in the 50s.
“Little men” as I call them, were both squirming and wanted to explore the porch. I sat on the top step to block the exit. I tossed some leaves their way thinking they’d throw them over the side. They responded by slowly giving me the pile back one by one, which made me laugh.
After the little ones were picked up, Diane and I headed to the store to buy a few groceries. The store parking lot was packed — even the handicap spots were filled. Accordingly, I followed the sun and found a spot in the southwest corner of the lot. My friend was staring me in the eyes, which tempted me to use the visor. I couldn’t do it. Instead, I opened the window, felt the breeze and enjoyed the last hour of this sunny day. After a time, I got out to stretch and looked east. A three-quarter moon was already shooing my friend away.
Once the groceries were put away, we decided against cooking supper. Instead, we called the kids and suggested we meet for pizza. Happily, they agreed. On the way to meet them, a marbled orange sunset befittingly filled the sky. I paused and thought how special it was chasing the sun and how it uniquely highlights the preciousness of life.
Do yourself a favor and the next chance you get, go chase the sun. It’s an amazing gift on a sunny day that can take you from sixth grade to playing in the leaves with grandchildren and in the process ward off the winter blues.
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.