George Mills: Chasing the sun for a day highlights the preciousness of life

Then I was in college, people watching in the union, reading the Daily Nebraskan and dreading taking a midterm exam. Fast forward and I’m shooting hoops with the boys in the backyard. I was trying to teach them a Larry Bird move. Finally, I was arguing with a politician trying to make him realize that looking out for the interests of his constituents was more important than his political ambition. I heard a long train horn and woke up.

I looked at the clock and rushed home to make sure I’d see my grandsons before their parents picked them up. Both were groggy from a nap. One waddled, carrying a blanket and one crawled over to point at me. My wife, Diane, picked up the crawler and I held the toddler’s hand, and we went chasing. At this time of the year in the late afternoon, the sun is always below the porch eve in the southwest. The temperature was in the 50s.

“Little men” as I call them, were both squirming and wanted to explore the porch. I sat on the top step to block the exit. I tossed some leaves their way thinking they’d throw them over the side. They responded by slowly giving me the pile back one by one, which made me laugh.