George Mills: Considering the vaccine? Take a lesson from Marvin Peterson

The other day I went for a walk in the park. Off in the distance, I recognized a familiar figure coming towards me. When we met up, I realized that it was the handicapped checkout person from the grocery store. I’d always go to his station because he was so personable. I saw him once a week for years. Unfortunately, I never asked him his name. Well, there we were standing face to face, and I said, “I know you from the grocery store.”

He said, “That’s right. Been a long time.”

I replied, “So how the hell you doing?”

What was interesting about our meeting was the fact that he wears a polio brace, and I wear a below-the-knee prosthesis. We both have issues. Because of his polio, his left leg is severely deformed. So, when he walks, he throws his leg forward in order to take a step. Standing still on an incline is something that I haven’t mastered. He saw me swaying and suggested we sit a nearby picnic table. Jokingly, I said, “I’ll race you.” We both laughed.

Curious about his past, I had a lot of questions. His name is Marvin Petersen, and he was born in South Korea. He came from a broken family, and for a time was living on the streets with other homeless children.