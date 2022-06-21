George Mills: Elected officials should remember who they serve

Being an elected official is a thankless job especially in today’s highly partisan world. For that reason, even though I disagree with many of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ policy decisions, I do appreciate his willingness to serve. My advice to any candidate for elected office, if you’re inclined to have a political role model, don’t follow the example of so many Republican elected officials and hitch your wagon to Donald Trump.

Trump has serious character flaws and low-level ethics. When you consider that he’s had six businesses declare bankruptcy, been sued more than 3,000 times and told more than 30,000 verifiable falsehoods, it’s hard to fathom why anyone would see him as a role model.

And as president he’s had eight of his close associates either charged or convicted of crimes. He’s been impeached twice . After his election defeat, he has continued his false claim (at times sounding delusional) that the election was stolen.

He also praised Vladimir Putin who then invaded Ukraine, which resulted in the death of innocent civilians and the destruction of cities. His praise focused on Putin’s cold calculation that the consequence of taking over the country would be minimal compared to the gain giving insight to Trump’s decision making process. And now we are learning about his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump’s continued support by Republicans is unsettling. He will, no doubt, go down as one of the worst presidents in the history of our great nation. If you’re doubtful, compare him to Lincoln, Roosevelt, Eisenhower or Reagan.

Great leaders can unite people with opposing views. Find common ground for the betterment of all. Currently, we have too many Republican elected officials trying to emulate Trump’s “my way or the highway”-style of leadership. It’s not statesman-like.

As an example, Ricketts’ response to the COVID crisis was never enthusiastic. If Dr Fauci’s effort to encourage people to wear mask was an all-out effort, how would you describe Ricketts’, who threatened to withhold $100 million in federal COVID relief if local governments required people to where face masks in government offices.

Ricketts and his administration have also made big mistakes like the child welfare fiasco in which Nebraska signed a $197 million, five-year contract with a company that admitted it underbid the contract. Nebraska then had to sign an emergency contract to boost its payments to cover the shortfalls.

Back in 2014, the Obamacare expanded coverage for Medicaid. Ricketts was opposed to the expansion. A petition drive was initiated to put the issue to a vote of the people and 133,000 Nebraskans signed the petition. Voters then approved the measure. Ricketts’ response was to delay its implementation for two years. He also created new layers of conditions to make it harder for the 90,000 people who would have qualified for it.

How can we trust the motives of a seemingly ambitious governor who in trying to emulate Trump, wasted tax dollars sending our National Guard to the border claiming he was protecting America from immigrants? And then being one of two governors to reject $120 million in second-round funding from the federal government for rent and utilities assistance for poor Nebraskans because he wants to demonstrate his fiscally right-wing pedigree in anticipation of his next run for office.

I think what our country needs now more than ever is a new batch of elected officials who are willing to compromise to do what’s best for the people they serve. Instead of being party idealogues, they’re committed to making things better for society. Having been an elected official, I know firsthand the benefits of meeting the other side in the middle to get something done. We sold a failing horse track to a community nonprofit to the consternation of many horse-racing fans. And today, Aksarben Village is a bustling development. The county board made compromises and cooperated with local business leaders and the results speak for themselves.

It’s time Republicans and Democrats get back to the basics of doing what’s best for the people instead of following the demands of party leaders. There’s is no public policy decision that’s only black and white. Negotiating in the spirit of cooperation produce compromises that are the backbone to good decision-making and are too often today left out of the process.

George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.