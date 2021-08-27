George Mills: He's had enough and is forming a party to fight the Martians

I’ve had enough. I’m starting my own political party. Why? Because with all the problems facing our country, from COVID, the federal deficit, health-care access, infrastructure, drug addiction, climate change, racial justice and terrorism, to name a few, Republican politicians only want to talk about critical race theory. They’re using the same game plan that got a celebrity game show host elected: create a bogeyman that only they can defeat and hope enough people believe it to get them elected or keep power. As a Republican, it’s embarrassing to watch.
A few thoughts on critical race theory are in order. Racism has always existed in America and has in many instances been institutionalized, creating social and economic disparities between Whites and people of color. The Republicans who oppose teaching CRT feel it somehow diminishes patriotism. Nothing could be further from the truth.
To our nation’s credit, we have made an ongoing effort to right the wrongs of the past. We’re headed in the right direction, but we’re not there yet. Thus, we need the discussion and debate that CRT provides. To a lesser degree, it’s the equivalent of getting punched in the nose on the playground and discussing with your parents how and why it happened along with how to prevent it from happening again.
Based on my experience as a high school social studies teacher and elected official, I believe most voters could care less what was being taught in some esoteric class on race. Nevertheless, Republicans are determined to cause controversy by attaching negatives to CRT and making it the face of the Democratic Party.
I bet if I gave a critical race theory test to Republican critics, most would fail. In any event, by ignoring the everyday struggles of working families, GOP officials are in effect abdicating their duty to lead in favor of grandstanding, which we all know is a tried-and-true method to raise money. Their main goal is to demonize Democrats.
A question for both parties: Where are all the bipartisan problem solvers that we so desperately need?
So here is my plan: I checked with the secretary of state, and I need to get signatures from one 1% of the total votes cast in the last election for governor. I’ve been on the phone all day calling friends and relatives to help with getting the petitions signed. Everyone I’ve talked to is excited to help. Like me, they are disillusioned with politics. My Catholic Democrat friends don’t like their party’s position on abortion and gay marriage. My Catholic Republican friends don’t like their party’s position on the death penalty and immigration. Between dissatisfied Democrats and Republicans and the 35% of voters who are independent, I’d have a large pool from which to recruit party members.
The hard part will be finding a billionaire to create a news network like Fox or MSNBC so I can enlighten my target audience with the benefits of nonrevolutionary party planks. Once I’ve done that, I need to find an entertainer along the lines of Tucker Carlson who can go rabid for an hour each night. You’d never know that Carlson was a Democrat until a few years ago, which is a testament to his acting ability. I’m always amazed at how many senior-aged men at the coffee shop repeat verbatim what they hear on his show.
Here’s the big question: What’s a good name for the party? After reflecting on my positions to issues, it’s clear I’m a moderate. Therefore, a good name would be, Middle of the Road or MOR for short. Our mascot will be a red bellied, blue top whale sitting in the middle of a one-lane highway, signifying the difficulty of moving our party to the right or left.
And what will our bogeyman be? Martians. It worked for Orson Wells. In anticipation of their attack, we must be prepared. In our promotional commercials, we’ll have our candidates dressed in space suits, waving guns, yelling “bring it on,” which might even attract some Republican Second Amendment proponents. You never know.
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.