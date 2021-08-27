George Mills: He's had enough and is forming a party to fight the Martians

I bet if I gave a critical race theory test to Republican critics, most would fail. In any event, by ignoring the everyday struggles of working families, GOP officials are in effect abdicating their duty to lead in favor of grandstanding, which we all know is a tried-and-true method to raise money. Their main goal is to demonize Democrats.

A question for both parties: Where are all the bipartisan problem solvers that we so desperately need?

So here is my plan: I checked with the secretary of state, and I need to get signatures from one 1% of the total votes cast in the last election for governor. I’ve been on the phone all day calling friends and relatives to help with getting the petitions signed. Everyone I’ve talked to is excited to help. Like me, they are disillusioned with politics. My Catholic Democrat friends don’t like their party’s position on abortion and gay marriage. My Catholic Republican friends don’t like their party’s position on the death penalty and immigration. Between dissatisfied Democrats and Republicans and the 35% of voters who are independent, I’d have a large pool from which to recruit party members.