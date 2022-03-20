George Mills: In life, we will find ourselves asking 'What are the chances?'

As a result of being an elected official, college athlete, high school teacher, real estate salesman and coach, I have a large circle of friends. When my kids were little, everywhere we’d go I’d run into somebody I knew. For them it must have seemed like I knew everybody.

After saying hello to whomever, I’d routinely say to my kids, “What are the chances that I’d run into him here?” Then I’d tell them the story of how I knew the person. When they were older, after years of me running into old friends, they’d anticipate me saying “what are the chances?” and say it for me in an exaggerated tone. They still do it today. It has become a family joke.

Recently, I was watching the Super Bowl, and the starting quarterback for Cincinnati was Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the son of my former Nebraska teammate Jimmy Burrow. Now, imagine being a sports nut and experiencing the excitement of sitting there watching the Super Bowl knowing I have a connection to one of the stars.

I started reminiscing about the first time I met Jimmy. He was from Amory, Mississippi, and — I don’t why — but I was surprised that he had a southern accent. Since we both played defense, we got to know each other and became friends. We informally hung around the same group of players. He was an unassuming, nice guy.

Jimmy didn’t waste time establishing himself as a leader. He was a tough-nosed cornerback who’d make textbook tackles by smashing his face into the ball carriers’ numbers while taking them to the ground. The coaches loved it. He quickly earned the respect of the other players.

My most vivid memory of him was playing in the 1974 Sugar Bowl. We were down 10 points to the Florida Gators. It was the third quarter, and they were driving. We stopped them from scoring on the third down from the 1-yard line. They decided to go for it on fourth down. They ran a pitch play to Jimmy’s side. He came up and beat the blocker and made the tackle for no gain. We went crazy running off the field. His play was inspirational and led to our comeback. We ended up beating the Gators 13 to 10.

After graduating, he played pro ball in Canada and then went on to be the defensive coordinator under Frank Solich at Ohio University. I can just imagine Jimmy in the backyard teaching young Joe how to throw a football and, when he was older, read defenses. They showed a picture of Jimmy in the stands, and it made me proud that I was once his teammate. Like I said, he was a great guy and talented player.

While watching the Super Bowl, a TV commercial pops about Jim Pillen, another former teammate who is a Nebraska candidate for governor. He was an all-conference defensive back two years behind me. In a 1978 nationally televised game against Oklahoma, he recovered Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims’ fumble on the 3-yard line. We hadn’t beaten Oklahoma since the 1971 Game of the Century so I, along with the entire Husker Nation, was on the edge of our seat as they moved down the field with what looked like another game winning episode of Sooner Magic.

I was watching the game and jumped out of my seat and yelled as Jeff Hansen put a wicked hit on Sims. The ball popped up and Jim came out of the pile holding the ball. We held on to our led and beat them 20-17.

Seeing Joe Burrow playing in the Super Bowl was a “what are the chances?” moment. Then seeing Jim Pillen’s campaign commercial and game memory was over the top.

Think of it: 45 years after graduating from Nebraska, I see two former teammates on TV. One because he’s the dad of a Super Bowl QB and one because he’s a successful businessman running for governor. I sent an email to my sons, explaining the situation. I typed all in caps; “WHAT ARE THE CHANCES?”

George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.