George Mills: Latest Riverfront plan holds some risk, but promises to fulfill longtime goal

The Riverfront will be a dynamic addition to our city. Nevertheless, I have a few concerns to share after we look at a brief history of the area.
Omaha’s quest to connect the downtown business district to the riverfront started in the 1970s. An appropriate theme for the effort could be, “if at first you don’t succeed try, try, again.” The plan started with the design of the Central Park Mall and a manifest destiny-like approach that someday, somehow it would all come together and connect with the river.
The Central Park Mall was later renamed the Gene Leahy Mall in honor of Mayor Leahy’s effort to move the project forward. The mall had makeovers in 2005 and in 2013.
Between the mall and the river, a nationally recognized historic district of century-old warehouses called Jobbers Canyon was demolished in 1989 as part of a deal to entice ConAgra to build its national headquarters on the site. Community leaders sweetened the deal by building adjacent to the ConAgra campus Heartland Park of America, comprising 10 acres with a lake and a magnificent colored fountain.
In 2003, the city made another connection to the river with the opening of the 23-acre Lewis & Clark Landing. Some of the park features included walking trails, the “Monument to Labor” sculpture, the fallen firefighter memorial and a spacious plaza for festivals. At its west end, the Martin Luther Jr. pedestrian bridge connects the plaza to the CHI Arena. And in 2008, the iconic Bob Kerry pedestrian bridge was completed connecting Omaha and Council Bluffs.
The latest effort to link downtown with the parks and the river is called the Riverfront. The design calls for raising the Central Park Mall to street level and extending it to the river. The plan includes cafes, play areas for children, sculpture gardens, a dog park, a performance pavilion and water attractions. At the river’s edge there will be a promenade and a pier overlooking the water.
Heartland Park of America, which is just to the south, will also have new features, which will include a skating area, amphitheater, water activities and gardens. A pedestrian bridge will connect the promenade area to the Lewis & Clark Landing to the north and will be highlighted by a new science museum. In addition, the area will feature an event plaza, sand volleyball courts, an urban beach and marina.
Proponents of the Riverfront hope that it will be a catalyst for future commercial growth in the area. With Houston developer Hines purchasing the north portion of ConAgra’s campus for a development it is calling the Mercantile, the dream is becoming a reality. The initial plan calls for a five-story apartment building with a parking garage. The ground floor will have commercial space for shops and restaurants. Hines has plans to purchase more of the ConAgra campus for future initiatives.
As for my concerns, foremost is that city officials committed $80 million for construction and maintenance without seeking voter approval. They’ve assured us that our already-too-high property taxes won’t be raised, but the burden of a $3 million maintenance expense could tip the scales at some point in the future for an increase.
I’m also concerned the long-term benefits won’t be enough to justify the enormous cost and effort. We have hot, humid summers and cold, snowy winters, which simply will limit use. For example, I’ve been a frequent visitor to Lewis & Clark Landing for years and, except for a couple of summer festivals, there is never more than a few cars in the parking lot.
I also think it’s a stretch to suggest young professionals will flock to Omaha because of a new park. I’m confident that professionals choose to live where they receive the highest pay; meaning, if local employers want to attract the best talent, they need to increase what they pay.
Despite my misgivings, the completion of the Riverfront will mark the beginning of a new and exciting time for Omaha.
George Mills, who joins our community columnist lineup this week, is a former Douglas County commissioner and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.
