George Mills: Latest Riverfront plan holds some risk, but promises to fulfill longtime goal

The latest effort to link downtown with the parks and the river is called the Riverfront. The design calls for raising the Central Park Mall to street level and extending it to the river. The plan includes cafes, play areas for children, sculpture gardens, a dog park, a performance pavilion and water attractions. At the river’s edge there will be a promenade and a pier overlooking the water.

Heartland Park of America, which is just to the south, will also have new features, which will include a skating area, amphitheater, water activities and gardens. A pedestrian bridge will connect the promenade area to the Lewis & Clark Landing to the north and will be highlighted by a new science museum. In addition, the area will feature an event plaza, sand volleyball courts, an urban beach and marina.

Proponents of the Riverfront hope that it will be a catalyst for future commercial growth in the area. With Houston developer Hines purchasing the north portion of ConAgra’s campus for a development it is calling the Mercantile, the dream is becoming a reality. The initial plan calls for a five-story apartment building with a parking garage. The ground floor will have commercial space for shops and restaurants. Hines has plans to purchase more of the ConAgra campus for future initiatives.