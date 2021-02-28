George Mills: Let's look beyond politics for basic human goodness. It's there.

I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of hearing about how bad a president Donald Trump was and the ridicule of President Joe Biden.
It’s also tiresome hearing partisans repeat verbatim whatever they hear on Fox News or CNN. Both use the same model of entertainment: Political rhetoric disguised as news, presented in a partisan vein — and in the process make money for a billionaire owner.
Whether your political views are far right, far left or somewhere in between, consider President Lincoln’s enlightened words at Gettysburg. We are a country, “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” And just like back then, we are engaged (albeit ideological) in a civil war and our democratic principles are being tested. Can we endure?
I believe we can. It would help tremendously, though, if we all hit the pause button to say a prayer, acknowledge the good in our country and count our blessings.
I’ll go first. Two years ago, I had my right leg amputated below the knee and now wear a prosthesis. That unfortunate event and subsequent rehabilitation is the source of what I know to be the benevolent, public-spirited side of America that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.
It started with my physical therapist who showed up for each session cheerful and enthusiastic, which motivated me to try hard despite the aches and pains. I will never forget the day he had me walk across a parking lot and cheered for me when I made it.
Early in my recovery, I stepped onto a curb, lost my balance, fell backward and hit my head. I assessed the damage, then tried to stand. No go. I looked around and a 20-something man walking by offered help. He got me standing and asked if I was OK. I nodded and thanked him. We shook hands and he gave me a big smile, which made my day.
Then there was the time I was walking on a sidewalk and stopped when I reached a construction detour, which was over grass. I wasn’t sure if I could make it because of the unevenness. One of the construction workers saw me hesitate and came over to help. I gave him a big-time thank you. He shrugged and said, “No problem.”
After a funeral, I was walking out of a mortuary and stumbled. My wife tried to catch me, but she stumbled, too. Several people from nearby group helped us catch our balance. We were embarrassed. But the group just kept talking and acted like nothing had happened, which was a relief.
Another time, I was coming out of a store and was about to step off the handicap pad, but it was icy out and I was afraid I’d slip. So, I backed up and asked two young ladies walking by for help. One of them offered me her arm and led me to my car. She said in a concerned voice, “You be careful now.”
And I can’t forget my neighbor who recently cleared my driveway after a big snow. He’s been doing it on his own, ever since I lost my leg. He is the definition of neighborly. Between family, friends and neighbors, I could add a dozen more stories, but my point is that people are basically good and willing to help others in need.
In comparison, our elected officials in Washington appear misguided and vindictive. Instead of cooperating for the common good, they deem party loyalty supreme and admonish or, even worse, censor, those out of lockstep. For me, experiencing the kindness of strangers has been a refreshing antidote.
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.