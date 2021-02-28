George Mills: Let's look beyond politics for basic human goodness. It's there.

Early in my recovery, I stepped onto a curb, lost my balance, fell backward and hit my head. I assessed the damage, then tried to stand. No go. I looked around and a 20-something man walking by offered help. He got me standing and asked if I was OK. I nodded and thanked him. We shook hands and he gave me a big smile, which made my day.

Then there was the time I was walking on a sidewalk and stopped when I reached a construction detour, which was over grass. I wasn’t sure if I could make it because of the unevenness. One of the construction workers saw me hesitate and came over to help. I gave him a big-time thank you. He shrugged and said, “No problem.”

After a funeral, I was walking out of a mortuary and stumbled. My wife tried to catch me, but she stumbled, too. Several people from nearby group helped us catch our balance. We were embarrassed. But the group just kept talking and acted like nothing had happened, which was a relief.

Another time, I was coming out of a store and was about to step off the handicap pad, but it was icy out and I was afraid I’d slip. So, I backed up and asked two young ladies walking by for help. One of them offered me her arm and led me to my car. She said in a concerned voice, “You be careful now.”