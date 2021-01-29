George Mills: Remembering better days and some of the secret sauce of Husker football

Given the pandemic, winter and no Husker bowl game, I thought it might be a good time to write something positive about a past achievement to help lift spirits. According to experts, the 1971 Nebraska football team is among the greatest of all time. It’s especially uplifting when thinking about the struggles of the last few years.

In 1971 the stars aligned, creating a once-in-a-lifetime team that could knock the tar out of anybody. It all started in 1962 when Bob Devaney became the head coach. He brought with him from Wyoming a formula of good coaching, toughness and a dogged determination to win. Over the course of the next nine seasons, Devaney kept improving his teams until they won the school’s first national championship in 1970 with an 11-0-1 record. This served as a springboard for the undefeated 1971 national championship season.