George Mills: Remembering better days and some of the secret sauce of Husker football

Given the pandemic, winter and no Husker bowl game, I thought it might be a good time to write something positive about a past achievement to help lift spirits. According to experts, the 1971 Nebraska football team is among the greatest of all time. It’s especially uplifting when thinking about the struggles of the last few years.
In 1971 the stars aligned, creating a once-in-a-lifetime team that could knock the tar out of anybody. It all started in 1962 when Bob Devaney became the head coach. He brought with him from Wyoming a formula of good coaching, toughness and a dogged determination to win. Over the course of the next nine seasons, Devaney kept improving his teams until they won the school’s first national championship in 1970 with an 11-0-1 record. This served as a springboard for the undefeated 1971 national championship season.
Great coaching was one of many components that made the 1971 team special. Four assistants to Devaney — Carl Selmer, Warren Powers, Jim Walden and Monte Kiffin — went on to become head coaches at other schools. Kiffin, who coached the defense, ended up an elite NFL defensive coordinator; creator of the highly regarded Tampa 2 defense. Tom Osborne was the offensive coordinator. Osborne later became Nebraska’s head coach and, in one five-year stretch, went 60-3, winning three national championships. As a side note, it was redemption for all the detractors who said he couldn’t win the “big one.”
Devaney also hired a weightlifting pole vaulter named Boyd Epley for a new, trendsetting, strength coach position. Epley introduced Husker Power and made weightlifting an integral part of the team. He created a theme for the program — bigger, faster, stronger — that caught on with the players. Bench pressing 300 pounds was a goal rewarded with a T-shirt that players proudly wore. The program provided motivation for players to improve their strength, which in turn allowed them to dominate opponents. The training table, where players ate their meals, even contributed by providing a protein supplement drink that helped build muscle.
During winter conditioning, players dressed in their “Gibber Grays” (in recognition of the equipment manager Gib Babcock) went through an intense, one-hour set of drills designed to improve speed, quickness and endurance. There was even a drill to increase a player’s aggressiveness called the ax handle. In a padded racquetball court, two combatants fought 30 seconds for control of an ax handle. Obviously, there were bumps and bruises. But when someone was injured in a game or practice, trainers Paul “Schnitz” Schneider and George “Sully” Sullivan would provide expert care to get players back on the field.
An important intangible was competition that was enhanced by the walk-on program. Scholarship players were forced to give their best effort because anything less opened the door for a talented walk-on to replace them on the depth chart. Dozens of enthusiastic players from predominately small towns in Nebraska (who grew up listening to games called by legendary announcer Lyell Bremser) waited anxiously for a chance to impress coaches and get some playing time.
That competitive atmosphere contributed immensely to a team already loaded with talent. Incredibly, the top units had 22 players drafted in the NFL — five in the first round. In addition, the team produced two Outland trophy winners — Larry Jacobsen and Rich Glover — and a Heisman Trophy winner — Johnny Rodgers.
The team held 10 of their 13 opponents to a touchdown or less. They beat Oklahoma in the game of the century and beat a Bear Bryant-coached Alabama team in the Orange Bowl 38-6. By season’s end, they had beaten the Associated Press’s second-, third- and fourth-rated teams and were a rare unanimous vote for No. 1. For the season they averaged 39 points while allowing 8.
While we wait for the pandemic’s end as well as springtime and next football season, take heart in knowing that in 1971 we had an all-time best college football team.
March to No. 1 series
Keeping legendary Huskers together falls on shoulders of 'Red Beran'
Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions
Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves
March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener
Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life
March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21
Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm
USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers
With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970
March to No. 1: Husker Air Force Captures Army
McKewon: A general lost a bathrobe to Nebraska's governor when the 1970 Huskers beat Army
Army couldn't find the right quarterback to battle the 1970 Husker defense
March to No. 1: Early Scarlet surge puts away Minnesota
Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season
Bob Devaney's Huskers 'manhandled' Minnesota in 1970
One big hit 50 years ago defined the Nebraska-Missouri football rivalry
March to No. 1: Alert Nebraska Blackshirts Turn Mizzou into M-i-s-e-r-y
McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote
Huskers 'bruised' Missouri in 1970 Big Eight opener
The 1970 Huskers didn't just have one great QB. They had two
March to No. 1: Huskers Overcome Perky K.U.'s Lead
Kansas knew 1970 Huskers were 'fearsome' even before their game
McKewon: What made Nebraska so hard to beat in 1970? The Huskers' backups
Nebraska's 1970 champions were built by Husker Power and a pole vaulter with a bad back
March to No. 1: Cornhuskers unsaddle Cowboys
Chatelain: 1970 Huskers could throw knockout punches in so many ways
Huskers blended 'finesse, muscle and opportunism' in 1970 win over Oklahoma State
Nebraska had plenty of talent in 1970, but their coaches made the Huskers go the distance
March to No. 1: Buffaloes are Vanishing, 29 to 13
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.