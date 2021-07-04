George Mills: Sun, blue sky, cut grass and watermelon — happy summer, happy July 4

It’s an 85-degree, blue-sky, south breeze kind of day. Looking east, there is a massive buildup of white mountain-like clouds. Driving through my neighborhood, I see people working in their yards and neighbors talking.
A couple walks their tail-wagging dog. Several people are riding bikes. And the back-and-forth spray of a sprinkler has attracted a couple of young kids. The smell of fresh-cut grass announces summer.
This delightful combination of sights and sounds takes me back in time. I’m a teen putting a battery in a transistor radio. After some static, I find the station and hear the Beach Boys sing “Good Vibrations.” Psyched, I put on my Beach Boy garb of Bermuda shorts, sandals and blue striped shirt. My friend comes by, honks his horn and I’m out the door. We head to Peony Park. On the way, we get a Coke at the gas station, turn up the radio and cruise Dodge Street.
Since it’s Saturday, we make plans for the night. A drive-in sounds good. We call the gang to let them know. We decide to take Art’s car because the trunk is big enough for two people to sneak in. After a short debate, we decide to see “A Fistful of Dollars” because Eastwood’s “no name” character is cool. So that we don’t have to forfeit again, we remind the gang to be on time for our Sunday baseball game.
Caught in the mood, I ask my wife about her summers. Her most vivid memories were visiting relatives in the country. Her two brothers and sister rode horses, played with the kittens, caught tadpoles and romped in barn. They walked barefoot aimlessly up and down the soft sandy roads. Then put on their shoes to walk on the railroad tracks or though the cornfield rows. Sometimes her uncle loaded them in the truck bed for a drive to check on the cattle. The parachute fluffs from the giant cottonwoods added to the adventure. Passing through her aunt’s kitchen could net homemade cinnamon twists. Dinner staples were homegrown sweet corn and watermelon. At dusk, when the grownups talked, she and her siblings played kick the can or caught fireflies.
Once my wife and I started having children, we had new kinds of summer adventures. For us, something as simple as sitting in an inflatable pool with the kids was fun. With swinging hands and feet kicking, they can be hard to hold. At the annual family reunion, we would proudly introduce our newest family member to everyone. Then I’d sneak away, have a beer with cousins and talk sports.
As our children grew older, we were able to do more things. Hiking at Fontenelle Forest was a big event. We’d walk along the boardwalk, and then they’d climb through the netting between trees and perch on the platforms. The kids were alert for the T-Rex lurking. Slapping mosquitoes and chugging water was a constant. At noon, we’d find a good spot for a sack lunch picnic. Afterward, the kids eager for more adventure would find another trail to explore, jelly beans in hand.
Taking them to the zoo was another summer highlight. In the early ’90s, the zoo added more exhibits and things took off. To the delight of the kids, the Lied jungle opened. Scotts Kingdom of the Seas Aquarium was an instant favorite. Sometimes they’d chant “lions, tigers and bears, oh my” from “The Wizard of Oz” as they ran to the next exhibit. And always, we’d get Dippin’ Dots ice cream for the ride home.
Indeed, everyone has fond memories of summer fun. But the one event that bonds us all together is the Fourth of July. It seems like the evening pops and booms start earlier every year. They serve notice that the big day is coming. The fireworks tents start to appear, and people load up. The thrill of lighting firecrackers never gets old. And over the years lighting them with our kids was always special.