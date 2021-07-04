George Mills: Sun, blue sky, cut grass and watermelon — happy summer, happy July 4

It’s an 85-degree, blue-sky, south breeze kind of day. Looking east, there is a massive buildup of white mountain-like clouds. Driving through my neighborhood, I see people working in their yards and neighbors talking.

A couple walks their tail-wagging dog. Several people are riding bikes. And the back-and-forth spray of a sprinkler has attracted a couple of young kids. The smell of fresh-cut grass announces summer.

This delightful combination of sights and sounds takes me back in time. I’m a teen putting a battery in a transistor radio. After some static, I find the station and hear the Beach Boys sing “Good Vibrations.” Psyched, I put on my Beach Boy garb of Bermuda shorts, sandals and blue striped shirt. My friend comes by, honks his horn and I’m out the door. We head to Peony Park. On the way, we get a Coke at the gas station, turn up the radio and cruise Dodge Street.

Since it’s Saturday, we make plans for the night. A drive-in sounds good. We call the gang to let them know. We decide to take Art’s car because the trunk is big enough for two people to sneak in. After a short debate, we decide to see “A Fistful of Dollars” because Eastwood’s “no name” character is cool. So that we don’t have to forfeit again, we remind the gang to be on time for our Sunday baseball game.