George Mills: TD Ameritrade is missing Rosenblatt's community element

It’s 1965, and a team of eager ball-capped 12-year-olds are standing around their coach for the first day of baseball practice. The coach says, “If you guys stay focused and hustle, in a couple of months we’ll be playing at the stadium.” Everyone knew “stadium” was a reference to Omaha’s Johnny Rosenblatt, and playing there was synonymous with championship games.
Built in 1947, it was named after Mayor Rosenblatt, who spearheaded the effort. The new stadium hosted several different minor league teams, which included Cardinals and Dodgers affiliates. The Omaha Royals played games there from 1969-2010, when the stadium was demolished.
The “Blatt” was a community jewel and hub for outdoor sporting events. High school, American Legion and CYO baseball games were all played there. The stadium hosted both semipro football and baseball. It was home for UNO football, and professional baseball exhibition games. And Archbishop Ryan and Creighton Prep used the field for home games.
I remember playing a CYO championship game there. We won and our team picture is hanging today on the memorabilia wall at Orsi’s bakery. And I will never forget my Ryan Knights football team getting beat, under the lights, by a hard-hitting Creighton Prep team that left me sore for days.
My point is that Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium was a valuable community asset that brought Omahans together. It was our Field of Dreams.
And the man most responsible for its early success was Charlie Mancuso, who managed the facility. He was relentless in finding ways to move people through the turnstiles. For him open dates were a sore spot, which is why he booked acts including the Beach Boys for outdoor summer concerts. What made Charlie successful was that he was a combination sports enthusiast, promoter and businessman.
When TD Ameritrade Park was built in 2011, I think most people figured it would operate in the same multiuse manner as Rosenblatt — hosting community sporting events large and small. As it turned out, the new stadium is more selective. The events held there are limited to the College World Series, Creighton baseball and the Big Ten baseball Championship tournament.
It’s a real head scratcher; we have a $131 million, state-of the-art stadium that sits idle more than 300 days a year. Clearly, it’s underutilized in comparison to the halcyon days at the “Blatt.” As with so many things in life, I suspect the root of the issue has to do with money.
Civic leaders decided the new stadium would be built using lease-purchase bonds, which commits the revenue generated by the new stadium to pay the bondholders. Therefore, making a profit has been priority No. 1. Accordingly, the board members that make up MECA — the nonprofit that manages the facility — were chosen based on their business acumen to ensure the stadium turns a profit. That’s good news for the bondholders, but bad news for sports enthusiast who would like to see the facility become the kind of multiuse community treasure that Rosenblatt had been. (Hosting CYO and American Legion games is not a money maker).
Looking forward, there is a ray of hope. Since MECA has done its job making a profit and attaining a financial foothold, it might be time for the board to examine ways to expand use and re-create the Field of Dreams spirit of the Blatt.
Here’s a couple of suggestions for the MECA board to consider: At the next meeting, someone take the lead and make a motion to find new ways to utilize the facility to maximize its potential. And then another free-spoken member could second the motion to start the ball rolling. And while they are at it, discuss the benefits of expanding the board to include someone with a sports background.
A final thought: The revered “Road to Omaha” sculpture that greets visitors to TD Ameritrade displays four jubilant college players celebrating a victory at home plate. The statue could also be a portrayal of 12-year-olds celebrating a victory that gets them to the “stadium.”
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.