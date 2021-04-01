George Mills: TD Ameritrade is missing Rosenblatt's community element

And the man most responsible for its early success was Charlie Mancuso, who managed the facility. He was relentless in finding ways to move people through the turnstiles. For him open dates were a sore spot, which is why he booked acts including the Beach Boys for outdoor summer concerts. What made Charlie successful was that he was a combination sports enthusiast, promoter and businessman.

When TD Ameritrade Park was built in 2011, I think most people figured it would operate in the same multiuse manner as Rosenblatt — hosting community sporting events large and small. As it turned out, the new stadium is more selective. The events held there are limited to the College World Series, Creighton baseball and the Big Ten baseball Championship tournament.

It’s a real head scratcher; we have a $131 million, state-of the-art stadium that sits idle more than 300 days a year. Clearly, it’s underutilized in comparison to the halcyon days at the “Blatt.” As with so many things in life, I suspect the root of the issue has to do with money.