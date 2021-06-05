George Mills: The time is right to fulfill campaign promises to improve Omaha's equity, inclusion

Based on personal experience, when you have a room full of bigwigs, everyone wants to be the leader, which causes divisiveness. For a community effort like this to be successful, egos must be checked in at the door. Former Mayor Hal Daub’s struggle to get the Bob Kerry bridge built is a perfect example of how to collaborate with a variety of stakeholders and government entities to make a dream become reality.

If you drive north on 24th Street from Cuming to Lake you can see enormous economic potential. I’ve seen pictures of how developed the area was before the civil unrest of the ’60s destroyed it. It was a vibrant local business district like Benson or Dundee. The memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. located in a plaza corner serves as a reminder that Black Americans have progressed from the ’60s. But all the empty lots and closed businesses are symbolic of the work that still needs to be done.

I can visualize the area as a lively, smaller version of Dundee, but with more potential because of all the available space. The city could start the process by creating affordable housing trusts. They are nonprofit organizations that make business loans to finance projects like these. A variety of funding sources are used, including state, county and city. And let us not forget Omaha’s philanthropic community.