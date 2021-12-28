George Mills: We have a lot to be anxious about, so let's focus on the three H's

Every morning my wife, Diane, and I leisurely start the day with a cup of coffee. Not long after the caffeine kicks in, I start reading the newspaper headlines. I’m usually attracted to the political news. The day I wrote this, Bob Dole’s passing was a top story.
The disabled World War II veteran, senator and presidential candidate represents the end of an era when elected officials had the admirable quality to compromise, putting public interest above party loyalty. In other words, he voted his conscience. I wish more members of Congress would do the same because blatant political partisanship is killing our country.
Diane, in turn, reads online chats, which she’s found to be very insightful at interpreting news of the day. Then, she’ll share with me whatever article has caught her attention; generally, the human-interest kind that warm the heart. Or she’ll just tell me something she thought about or happened that made her happy and gave her hope. Things like when our adult children answer her texts. Or when one of our grandkids gives her a huge smile when he first sees her. Or she muses about waking me up in the middle of the night to see an eclipse (which we both enjoyed, by the way). When her dad woke up after his heart attack, smiled and took her hand. When the bulbs she plants in the fall sprout in the spring. When a cloudy day turns sunny. Getting ready for Christmas. When the doctor told her I wouldn’t make it through the night, and I did.
After reflecting on years of morning talks, I’ve found that she’s an optimist remaining hopeful, and I’ve grown more pessimistic. My excuse is that I’m a reflection of society. Lately, everyone seems to be on edge. And why wouldn’t they be, when they are fed a daily dose of agitation?
I’m not just talking about politics. It happens daily while driving, when impatient drivers speed by honking their horns and sometimes even flipping the finger. It happens in the grocery store parking lot where, if you’re not alert, some crazy-eyed, hurried driver will smack into you. Adding to it are neighbors arguing over who needs to mow their lawn or rake leaves. Getting robocalls at all hours adds to the stress, as do rising gas prices. Then there are the Husker-haters who spend a lot of time ripping Coach Frost. Throw in mass shootings and the COVID crisis and it can get depressing.
Given the craziness of the times, I’d like to offer up to everyone a free present for the new year. They are the three H’s: hope, help and happiness. Because we get caught up in our daily struggles, we tend to lose sight of what is important. The three H’s are medicinal and can help us stay focused: truly, they are a gift from God. For whatever the reason, over the years I’ve forgotten about their value and put them in the back closet, so to speak.
In any event, here’s a memorable example of how I once used them: Years ago, my 82-year-old grandmother worked in the kitchen at my cousin’s bar and grill. She drove to work every day just so she could be around family, which was her whole life. When it came time to renew her driver’s license, she had to be retested. She failed the eye exam, which was devastating for her.
Inadvertently, by outlining a plan to get her license back, I gave her hope. The first step was to get her eyes tested again. Accordingly, I took her to an optician and found out she needed stronger lenses. She had fun picking out the new frames. Then, we were told the glasses wouldn’t be ready for a week, during which time I drove her to and from work. We picked up her new glasses and she retook the test. Joyously, she passed. With her independence restored and her smile back, she resumed driving to work — which made the whole family happy.
In 2022, let’s give the three H’s a shot and see if can help improve someone’s life and, in doing so, improve our own. Have a happy New Year!
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.