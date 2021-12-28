George Mills: We have a lot to be anxious about, so let's focus on the three H's

Diane, in turn, reads online chats, which she’s found to be very insightful at interpreting news of the day. Then, she’ll share with me whatever article has caught her attention; generally, the human-interest kind that warm the heart. Or she’ll just tell me something she thought about or happened that made her happy and gave her hope. Things like when our adult children answer her texts. Or when one of our grandkids gives her a huge smile when he first sees her. Or she muses about waking me up in the middle of the night to see an eclipse (which we both enjoyed, by the way). When her dad woke up after his heart attack, smiled and took her hand. When the bulbs she plants in the fall sprout in the spring. When a cloudy day turns sunny. Getting ready for Christmas. When the doctor told her I wouldn’t make it through the night, and I did.