George Mills: We want to celebrate America, as Omaha does well, but minimize loss of young soldiers

I attended the Celebrate America event Aug. 28 at Memorial Park. I sat under a colonnade of the World War II memorial, which lists the names of the Nebraskans killed. Nearby was the monument dedicated to the Korean and Vietnam MIAs. I read each of the lists to see if I recognized any of the names. I didn’t. Nevertheless, I felt saddened by the sacrifices and loss of lives of the soldiers listed.
Looking west over the treed canopy, a beautiful sunset highlighted St. Margret Mary’s steeple and UNO’s clock tower. The park’s grassy knoll was filled with a large crowd of concertgoers, making it all a very special community scene.
Taking it in, I started on a journey down memory lane. I thought about all the connections I’ve had to the park. In high school, my friends and I hung out in the circular driveway around the memorial, just being teenagers having fun.
In the summer of 1970, rioters protested the park curfew. Large crowds gathered on Dodge Street and scuffled with the police. My group watched, but kept our distance. The protests had a degree of political rebellion in that some of the protesters yelled “Hell no, we won’t go” in reference to Vietnam.
Throughout high school, whenever we had a big snow I’d go sledding down the long hill. After I was married, I took my kids there to go sledding, reliving memories. And always, driving by on my way to work, I marveled at the park’s beauty. I guess you could say I was celebrating America without realizing it.
The celebrations like the one I attended in August come with a price: young American lives. Looking back in our history, 117,000 soldiers died in World War I and another 405,399 in WWII. We lost 36,574 in Korea and 58,209 in Vietnam. In addition, 7,000 have given their life in the war on terror (which included Afghanistan). Indeed, Americans have been paying a huge price for the celebration of freedom.
A few days after the concert, I visited the park again, viewing the American flags for the 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attack. Next to where I parked was an Irvington Volunteer Fire Department vehicle with a trailer carrying a steel beam encased in concrete. A folded American flag was resting on top. The volunteer was in full uniform with white gloves standing watch.
I got out of the car and asked about the significance of the beam. He said it was from the north tower of the World Trade Center, destroyed in the 9/11 attack. He told me it weighed 15,000 pounds. A lady walked by and asked about the beam. When the volunteer answered, she shook her head and said seeing it gave her chills.
It was a solemn moment for me, realizing the flags and beam represented the start of the Afghanistan War. And sadly, the news of the day was the funeral plans for Omaha’s Cpl. Daegan Page, one of the last Americans killed in the war. In an odd way, it was like witnessing the beginning and end of our longest war.
In 2016, I drove out to see the newly dedicated National Cemetery in Sarpy County. It was an immense empty field with a fence. Knowing that Cpl. Page would be buried there, I drove out to see it again. This time, in one section on either side of the road were rows of white tombstones reminiscent of Arlington National Cemetery. It’s a befitting resting place for Cpl. Page.
The cemetery is designed with enough space to last 100 years. Let’s hope it fills with noncombatant veterans as opposed to those killed in action. As a country, we must commit to remember our past mistakes and use wise discretion before we commit our military to another conflict.
Borrowing from Tom Clancy, the threat must be “clear and present” and our military goal defined. Once that is achieved, an exit strategy must be laid out and implemented. This has all been stated before, yet for whatever reason, it’s been difficult to accomplish. In short, we all want to continue celebrating America and the joys and freedoms she provides, but going forward let us also work to minimize the needless loss of our young soldiers. Our prayers are with Cpl. Page and his family.
George Mills is a former Douglas County Board member and Husker defensive lineman from the early 1970s who has a master’s degree in urban studies.