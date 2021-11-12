George Mills: We want to celebrate America, as Omaha does well, but minimize loss of young soldiers

The celebrations like the one I attended in August come with a price: young American lives. Looking back in our history, 117,000 soldiers died in World War I and another 405,399 in WWII. We lost 36,574 in Korea and 58,209 in Vietnam. In addition, 7,000 have given their life in the war on terror (which included Afghanistan). Indeed, Americans have been paying a huge price for the celebration of freedom.

A few days after the concert, I visited the park again, viewing the American flags for the 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attack. Next to where I parked was an Irvington Volunteer Fire Department vehicle with a trailer carrying a steel beam encased in concrete. A folded American flag was resting on top. The volunteer was in full uniform with white gloves standing watch.

I got out of the car and asked about the significance of the beam. He said it was from the north tower of the World Trade Center, destroyed in the 9/11 attack. He told me it weighed 15,000 pounds. A lady walked by and asked about the beam. When the volunteer answered, she shook her head and said seeing it gave her chills.