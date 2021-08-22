Guest opinion: What we can learn from a 1932 Nebraska farm auction

My dad was not quite 17 years old when the stock market crashed in October 1929, the unofficial starting bell of the Great Depression. As a result, he never went to college. He had no professional training beyond the self-education that comes from knowing how to operate at the business end of every kind of tool.

Yet, he always maintained he was a lucky fellow and never really had to worry, as many of his Nebraska neighbors did, about where the next meal or next mortgage payment was coming from.

In his narrative account of the Great Depression — “The Hungry Years” — historian T.H. Watkins relates the story of one Nebraskan, Theresa Von Baum, who worked her 80-acre farm with only the help of her sons after her husband’s death. By October 1932, three years into the Depression, Von Baum had apparently reached the end. She couldn’t make a payment on the $442 mortgage on her farm.

The local bank tried to carry her for a while, but the bank failed, and a receiver showed up announcing he was there to organize a sale of the farm, the equipment and the livestock.

Then something amazing happened. As Watkins wrote, “2,500 farmers showed up.” The men surrounded the fellow now holding Von Baum’s debt announced, “We’ll give you $100 for that mortgage. We don’t intend to have that woman sold out.”