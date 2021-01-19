Hollis Glaser: Nebraska's anti-LGBTQ ballot measure from 2000 takes a toll, 21 years on

So there I was on 9/11 when we heard the first crash. The second plane crash shook the entire building. Our administrator yelled for us to get out. “Hollis, go back to your apartment. Now!” I left the building but couldn’t take my eyes off the burning towers. A few days later, the lovely woman I had just met and who is now my wife, told me, “Hollis, when a New Yorker tells you to run, run!”

But I didn’t run, not until that first tower started coming down, and I ran from the huge cloud that overtook me by the Brooklyn Bridge, then walked the rest of the day until I got home. Nine days later we were back at work where you could smell the still burning towers. You could practically chew the air.

Fast forward to October 2020. I’m working at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), also very near the World Trade Center. I felt a lump, got it checked out, had a double-mastectomy with reconstruction from my abdomen fat, and got past my first chemo treatment. My wife sees a form from the World Trade Center Health Registry and says, “I wonder if your cancer could be related.”

A brief chat with a law firm and, sure enough, it turns out the kind of cancer I have is one of the top five ailments coming out of 9/11.