Hollis Glaser: Nebraska's anti-LGBTQ ballot measure from 2000 takes a toll, 21 years on

There was no reason for me to be in Lower Manhattan on the day of the 9/11 attack. I was an associate professor with tenure at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. I had a house, friends, interesting research on the local food system. But a year earlier in 2000, the forces came together in Nebraska to create the most anti-LGBTQ state constitutional amendment in the country — no same sex partners could have any kind of legal relationship with each other. It was called 416.
Hundreds of people came together to work against Nebraska Initiative 416, basically taking on a second job and plunging ourselves into statewide politics. Unsurprisingly, our campaign failed. The good citizens of Nebraska voted to keep queer folks from having a myriad number of legal relationships. There were some ways around these restrictions, but only if you had money for a lawyer and even that wouldn’t give us the rights all the straight folks who wandered their way through multiple marriages took for granted.
Those cool farmers who I had been talking to all those months? Lots of them voted for 416. My students? Who knows? I was tired of being the lesbian in the Jewish circle and the Jew in the Queer circle. I decided to take a leave of absence without pay and go to New York City where there were thousands of Queer Jews. I found a job teaching at Pace University as a visiting associate professor for the 2001-2002 academic year.
So there I was on 9/11 when we heard the first crash. The second plane crash shook the entire building. Our administrator yelled for us to get out. “Hollis, go back to your apartment. Now!” I left the building but couldn’t take my eyes off the burning towers. A few days later, the lovely woman I had just met and who is now my wife, told me, “Hollis, when a New Yorker tells you to run, run!”
But I didn’t run, not until that first tower started coming down, and I ran from the huge cloud that overtook me by the Brooklyn Bridge, then walked the rest of the day until I got home. Nine days later we were back at work where you could smell the still burning towers. You could practically chew the air.
Fast forward to October 2020. I’m working at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), also very near the World Trade Center. I felt a lump, got it checked out, had a double-mastectomy with reconstruction from my abdomen fat, and got past my first chemo treatment. My wife sees a form from the World Trade Center Health Registry and says, “I wonder if your cancer could be related.”
A brief chat with a law firm and, sure enough, it turns out the kind of cancer I have is one of the top five ailments coming out of 9/11.
There’s a menu from the Victim’s Compensation Fund that lists dozens of illnesses and what kind of payout there is for each one. How much money would it take for you to agree to have cancer and massive surgery and chemotherapy that takes your hair and zaps your energy? I’m lucky to have enough of a solid middle class life that I can say no amount of money is worth this. But I’ll most likely get some. BMCC is losing faculty and staff to the ravages of that day. I assume Pace is too. That 2,977 number of deaths from the 9/11 attacks? It needs a major revision upward.
You see, the causes and effects are cloudy, unclear, indirect. A butterfly’s wings. The good folk of Nebraska were what? Protecting their lifestyles from the evil queer folk? And now I’ve got cancer? Does it really need to be said that Nebraska should welcome all of its citizens, in all of our colors? It’s been 20 years, long past due that Nebraska pass pro-LGBTQ laws as compensation to all the queer folk who suffered from the 416 disaster, the one I knew to run from.
Hollis Glaser lives in New York City.