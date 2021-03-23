How Henry Cordes scooped the NY Times and other reasons to subscribe to The World-Herald

Last month, The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes reported that new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska nursing homes dropped dramatically after widespread vaccinations within the facilities. It took 11 more days for the august New York Times to report essentially the same thing.
A couple days before Henry scooped The Times on that story, The World-Herald’s Kelsey Stewart reported that flu had all but disappeared during the pandemic, with just five cases reported this season in Douglas County through early February. Twelve days later, the Associated Press reported the same thing nationally.
This column, then, is for two purposes:
• To brag about Henry and Kelsey scooping national media and telling those stories from uniquely local angles. Local and regional news is our raison d’etre, our great pride and our service to the community.
Here are five of the many reasons to seize that offer:
Exclusive enterprise, such as Henry’s nursing home piece, Jeffrey Robb and Reece Ristau's deep examination of the needs of the community heading into city elections; Emily Nitcher’s ongoing coverage of Omaha Public Schools’ controversial high school academy plan; Paul Hammel’s discovery of back-breaking heating bills from February’s polar vortex; and so much more.
Our e-edition: A digital subscription includes a month’s worth of digital replicas of the daily paper, where we publish more than 150 local news, sports and opinion pieces every week.
So much sports – Husker, Bluejay, UNO and prep coverage from a simply outstanding sports staff. I’ve worked in cities with pro sports teams and intensive coverage, and this crew is as strong as any I’ve watched up close.
Breaking news: We blanket stories such as the recent Westroads incident in which a police officer was shot, the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In shooting, the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, the February cold snap, the suspension of Creighton coach Greg McDermott … the news doesn’t stop, and neither do we.
Videos, photo galleries, podcasts. With a digital subscription, you have uninterrupted access to a wealth of modern media content. Our visual journalists provide more than 150 video reports per month and publish dozens of photos online from news and sports events. Examples: Our sportswriters do the regular Pick Six podcast and former Husker and NFL defensive lineman Adam Carriker provides regular takes on the team we all love.
The World-Herald and its predecessors have been reporting on the state and region since 1865, and our work reflects this staff's deep roots and investment in the community.
Yes, we need subscribers to support that mission. In exchange, you get all this content and the assurance that we can continue to tell our region’s story and be watchdogs of power and public trust (such as Alia Conley's recent piece on a coach with a history of inappropriate behavior with girls getting a high school job after having been fired). A subscription is a good deal that lets you be a more informed, engaged citizen.
