Jay Jackson: Colin Powell set a high standard of patriotism

With the passing of Colin Powell this week, our nation lost a pillar of humility, integrity and principle.
Over the course of his distinguished career, Powell served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, national security advisor, and secretary of state — an incredible resume even before you consider he was the first African American to hold any of those positions.
Powell became a household name after Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990. With incredible foresight, Powell articulated eight clear questions that should be answered in the affirmative before sending our nation’s sons and daughters to Iraq, or any war:
1. Is a vital national security interest threatened?
2. Do we have a clear attainable objective?
3. Have the risks and costs been fully and frankly analyzed?
4. Have all other nonviolent policy means been fully exhausted?
5. Is there a plausible exit strategy to avoid endless entanglement?
6. Have the consequences of our action been fully considered?
7. Is the action supported by the American people?
8. Do we have genuine broad international support?
The wisdom of these principles — later called the Powell Doctrine — was made evident as U.S. military forces deployed to the Middle East, prevented further incursions into Saudi Arabia, dominated the Iraqi military (then fifth-largest in the world), drove them back from Kuwait, and avoided U.S. entanglement in larger regime change in Iraq.
But the most remarkable part of Powell’s legacy is not his capability but his character. I met him once when I was assigned to the Pentagon, not long after my first deployment to Iraq. In our brief interaction Powell was understated, gracious and kind. The son of Jamaican immigrants, he grew up in the Bronx, joined the Army, and served two tours in Vietnam. There he fought bravely, earning both the Soldier’s Medal (after he pulled men from a burning helicopter) and a Purple Heart. The respect Powell earned in the Army stood in contrast to the treatment he received between tours while stationed in the Jim Crow South.
Colin Powell wasn’t perfect. His speech at the United Nations in 2003 making the case for war in Iraq was based on evidence that began to fall apart almost as soon as the speech was over. But, in something we see rarely in Washington these days, Powell admitted the error (a “blot” he called it), took responsibility for it (“I’m the one who presented it on behalf of the United States to the world”), and demonstrated his humanity in the agony he long felt for his role (“disturbing and “troubling”). Derided by the left for his role in the Bush administration and his ill-fated case for WMDs in Iraq, he was later derided by the right for voting for Obama and Hillary Clinton (while registered as a Republican).
We throw around words like hero and patriot a lot these days. But heroism doesn’t mean always getting it right —sometimes it means having the moral courage to admit when you’re wrong. And patriotism doesn’t mean loyalty to a party or a politician — more often it’s seen in a lifetime of quiet sacrifice and service to others.
Rest in peace, Colin Powell. Hero and patriot.
Jay Jackson is an Omaha attorney and U.S. military veteran with multiple overseas deployments.