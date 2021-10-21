Jay Jackson: Colin Powell set a high standard of patriotism

The wisdom of these principles — later called the Powell Doctrine — was made evident as U.S. military forces deployed to the Middle East, prevented further incursions into Saudi Arabia, dominated the Iraqi military (then fifth-largest in the world), drove them back from Kuwait, and avoided U.S. entanglement in larger regime change in Iraq.

But the most remarkable part of Powell’s legacy is not his capability but his character. I met him once when I was assigned to the Pentagon, not long after my first deployment to Iraq. In our brief interaction Powell was understated, gracious and kind. The son of Jamaican immigrants, he grew up in the Bronx, joined the Army, and served two tours in Vietnam. There he fought bravely, earning both the Soldier’s Medal (after he pulled men from a burning helicopter) and a Purple Heart. The respect Powell earned in the Army stood in contrast to the treatment he received between tours while stationed in the Jim Crow South.