Jeremy Aspen: Cable news can make you crash

Modernity sometimes places the observer in our skull in situations it cannot comprehend, which complicates life. We have let a sensationalized media infuse our understanding of the world in such a way that we fear things that aren’t there.

We step over a sleeping pet, catch baseballs and drive around in traffic as naturally as anything we do. But if we rise above the Earth’s surface a couple thousand feet in a modern piece of technology, an aircraft, that vestibular system fails us. It’s the same 3D world but so unrecognizable that even a pilot who loses sight of the ground has a life expectancy of just 178 seconds if they rely on their brain and are not trained to trust their instruments. (Think John F. Kennedy Jr.) So we train to stay out of the clouds, fog and haze.

This is how biases of the brain operate. When we operate in a domain for which our brain was evolved (or created), it works flawlessly. Anywhere else and it sputters erratically.

It’s not limited to the vestibular system. The limbic system offers another example; 74% of the world believes today has more murder, famine, kidnappings and overall violent crime than a couple generations ago. In fact, by almost every measure, we are living in the most peaceful, prosperous and healthy time in all of human history.