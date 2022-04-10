Jeremy Aspen: Cameras have become a dramatic distraction in government

During Judge Ketanji Brown’s confirmation hearing, our Sen. Ben Sasse said something that struck me. Not because it was hyperbolic, mean or even that it was absorbed by hearers more than other “jackassery” of the hearing, but because it contained the kind of useful tool our political system has become allergic to: a non-sensationalized, non politicized, decent point.

He said, “We should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.” And as counterintuitive as it may seem, cameras do not give us transparency, they create an alternative universe ... a Pottersville, if you will.

In physics, there is a phenomenon called the Observer Effect; the disturbance of an observed system by the act of observation. So, to watch an experiment is to alter its outcome. In quantum physics, it’s demonstrated by observing an electron, but the photon of light it takes to see it completely changes the path of that particle. All we can know is where the particle ended up, not where it was going.

Cameras in the halls of our government do the same thing. They alter conversations from potentially constructive dialogue with peers to wasteful, constituent-directed demagoguery. We are not witnessing healthy governance in action, we are watching politics. And worse, subsidizing the 24-hour news cycle with footage that can be sensationalized.

Of course, we can’t sacrifice transparency, it’s indispensable for integrity. However, it seems responsible to question whether what we’re witnessing on TV is a clear presentation of deliberation in the chambers or shadows on the chamber walls that give us a warm fuzzy illusion of transparency.

There is nothing transparent about seeing something that wouldn’t have been there but for the cameras. It’s as untrue as observing water from your faucet and believing it’s a waterfall because it was diverted upstream of Niagara Falls.

Cameras do alter behavior. A sign that reads “This area is under 24-hour video surveillance” isn’t there to watch you steal, it’s there to make sure you don’t. Badge cams aren’t worn to catch officers misbehaving, they dissuade misbehavior.

We must all agree that time allotted to an elected official on the floor should be precious, used to engage peers, to persuade and to learn. It is not a tool that almost exclusively gives advantage to incumbency and fodder for mockery. A transcript and a record is plenty to know whether they are worthy of your vote.

They, as flawed humans, need the freedom to blunder, err, alter beliefs and — for God’s sake — finish a thought without having to concern themselves with whether what they say is sound-bitable and a potential liability. It is free discourse that permits our inherent human flaws to work themselves out and become reasoned intellect. Cameras chain every instant to a consequential future, not a productive today.

And while I understand “intellect” is seen as smug and pompous these days, we need to preserve every opportunity to promote it, especially when it comes to people in power. Cameras destroy that mental playground. The advent of liberty itself was fueled by cutting edge ideas and philosophical thought, refined by debate, and codified by compromise in hopes that a somewhat novel methodology of the time (science) would help posterity discover how a government for people could improve. It was the intellectual jam sessions of the Founding Fathers that gave us America for goodness sake.

Back in 1979, when the C-SPAN cameras turned on, we were promised they would make government more transparent. “Television will change this institution, Mr. Speaker … but the good will far outweigh the bad,” as articulated by then Sen. Al Gore. The bad has, in fact, outweighed the good.

Recently deceased Rep. Don Young, R-AK, served six years before and 43 years after the cameras changed our reality. In his words, “It’s probably the worst thing that happened to the U.S. Congress.” We need transparency, but we do not need the drama cameras create. Not in our Congress, not our Senate and certainly not in our Supreme Court.

Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of “Bootstrappers.” Follow him on Twitter, @JeremyAspen.