Jeremy Aspen: Centralized control and fealty to party leadership are not Republican values

Congressman Don Bacon has been targeted by Donald Trump for his infrastructure vote, ostensibly. So frustrating. Not because our former president is doing it, but because it is evidence that too many Republicans have essentially thrown in the towel on representative democracy in favor of central control.
To start, let me distill the conversation a bit. It was always my understanding that to be Republican meant to have a reverence for individualism and trust that the outputs of our individual pursuits would yield a benefit to the whole, indirectly. Democrats generally favor a model where the whole operates collectively to bring value to the individual, directly. It’s a fundamental difference that used to define us.
The “strategy” to find a primary election challenger to Bacon was not thought out. It’s reactive and maybe punitive. If a toady of the former president were to accidentally win the primary, they would almost certainly lose in the general election because this is a purple district. It cannot be argued that this approach is smart for Republicans ... only cathartic for radicals.
Now a supposed right-leaning group wants to consolidate power in the governor’s office from the elected State Board of Education. How can a Republican who favors small government not simply reject this instinctively? Is it that Gov. Pete Ricketts and party leadership think Democrats are super-duper evil and centralizing power is the only tool available to insulate Nebraskans from the liberal scourge? That, friends, is the greater good argument for central power, and would amount to a concession that the Democrats’ core principal has been right all along.
It’s this drive to purify the political atmosphere from liberals that is the justification to give up our small government principles for the sake of fealty to leadership. Republican leaders seem to fundamentally believe that our longstanding ideology preferring distributed power suddenly can’t compete against collectivism. If we can’t practically apply our ideology, then do we need to consider that it’s wrong? It’s certainly inferred.
Congressman Bacon was kind enough to talk to me about this vote knowing that I have disagreed with him plenty in the past. To me, the price tag of $1.2 trillion is scary, albeit less so than Trump’s similar infrastructure plan of $1.5 trillion. This was what convinced me Bacon voted correctly:
1. $173 billion allocated to COVID relief and $53 billion to unemployment funds were lingering, creating the risk Nancy Pelosi would unallocate them and make them her own slush fund. That’s a huge deal.
2. About half of the bill included the reauthorization to fund multiple infrastructure trusts, renewed every five years anyway. This basically halves the total price tag.
3. Important local organizations believed the bill to be necessary, including the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, Omaha Federation of Labor and the Carpenter’s Union.
4. One of the very few proper roles of federal government is to provide healthy infrastructure.
5. Sen. Deb Fischer, an infrastructure hawk and a fiscal conservative, worked on the bill and endorsed it.
6. Bacon is a man of high integrity.
7. Bacon promised he was going to do something on infrastructure.
Power is zero sum. You have to give a little to get a little. If leadership instructs their caucus to vote a certain way — contrary to what our representative believes is best — then to follow the party dictate, the representative must give up some of the power entrusted to him by us. Effectively, this consolidates power in the name of a greater good. Not for Americans, but for the party.
Sen. Ben Nelson must have known it was an infraction of his responsibility to us when he was cajoled by the Cornhusker Kickback to vote with his party for Obamacare. He broke from representing us and favored his party’s leadership, and the rest is history. Remember how traitorous that felt? Now we want to institutionalize that behavior? C’mon.
Bacon was pressured to vote against this bill by leadership, but he could not because, as he told me, “Nobody is allowed to tell me to break my word. That’s not how I operate.” That is a man who used his power appropriately. Would we really have it any other way?
