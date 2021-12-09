Jeremy Aspen: Centralized control and fealty to party leadership are not Republican values

Congressman Don Bacon has been targeted by Donald Trump for his infrastructure vote, ostensibly. So frustrating. Not because our former president is doing it, but because it is evidence that too many Republicans have essentially thrown in the towel on representative democracy in favor of central control.

To start, let me distill the conversation a bit. It was always my understanding that to be Republican meant to have a reverence for individualism and trust that the outputs of our individual pursuits would yield a benefit to the whole, indirectly. Democrats generally favor a model where the whole operates collectively to bring value to the individual, directly. It’s a fundamental difference that used to define us.

The “strategy” to find a primary election challenger to Bacon was not thought out. It’s reactive and maybe punitive. If a toady of the former president were to accidentally win the primary, they would almost certainly lose in the general election because this is a purple district. It cannot be argued that this approach is smart for Republicans ... only cathartic for radicals.