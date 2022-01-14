Jeremy Aspen: Fortenberry's legal defense is a harmful attack on needed institutions

So why invoke the Deep State strawman? Well, unfortunately it’s probably a wise political strategy. The Deep State political heuristic is a shortcut to electrifying the base. It comes together seamlessly if you’re inclined to believe the conspiracy is true.

I’d ask him this question if we were in a smoke-filled room yucking it up: Is the value it brings to your campaign worth the further deterioration of the otherwise-healthy institutions of law? It’s not like he needs the conspiracy to win. He wins because he is a good representative of his district. His record and reputation as a decent, moral person can continue to earn him campaign funds and win elections.

Maybe it’s not easy to simply give up such a potentially useful energy, the opportunity cost to not blame a Deep State may be relatively high for the campaign. If it’s true that our institutions are dangerously fragile — it is — and that we still have a chance to save them, then couldn’t we hope to have an elected official make a small sacrifice for the sake of American institutions?