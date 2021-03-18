Jeremy Aspen: If we continue to let political parties lead, we'll keep going the wrong way

It wasn’t long ago that almost all of America was deciding if we wanted smoking bans in our local establishments. The traditional individual rights versus greater good arguments played out. The question citizens answered was “what do we want?” When the smoke cleared (get it?), our individualized community preferences evinced as environments we prefer to eat lunch in. Success.

Are political parties unpopular because they don’t really do anything other than serve as a reliable place for the media to get sensationalized quotes? Seriously, who cares what a political party thinks? Do you trust that those activists get together to have intellectual, best-practice conversations about policy? They don’t; they just gather having been electrified with the same 24-hour cable “news” many of us watch, look for relevance by getting involved in political campaigns and protect their hive by regurgitating talking points in an increasingly mean-spirited way. “If ya can’t beat ’em, ad homin’em,” right?