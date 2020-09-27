Jeremy Aspen: 'Our community at large is ready to be better.'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Important cultural change comes from a thoughtful connection being made between the various stakeholders in a community. Omaha lost a citizen, James Scurlock, during a noisy protest turned quasi-riot to the hands of another citizen, Jake Garner, who ended his pain this week. Our community would be better off if they would not have become part of each other’s destinies that unruly night. If there is going to be meaningful change that translates into safer streets, the time is now.

Political movements start off in a burst of activity, progress toward a goal and then either cohere into a disciplined linear march to effect change — or they wobble and flop around like fish out of water.

Political movements are the incubators for tomorrow’s leaders. Most of the people who are in positions of power started off being involved in an issue that mattered to them. They discovered the lay of the political landscape and engaged it. They are the ones who make a difference. That needs to happen for the sake of saving an important movement from fading to oblivion.