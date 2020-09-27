Jeremy Aspen: 'Our community at large is ready to be better.'

Important cultural change comes from a thoughtful connection being made between the various stakeholders in a community. Omaha lost a citizen, James Scurlock, during a noisy protest turned quasi-riot to the hands of another citizen, Jake Garner, who ended his pain this week. Our community would be better off if they would not have become part of each other’s destinies that unruly night. If there is going to be meaningful change that translates into safer streets, the time is now.
Political movements start off in a burst of activity, progress toward a goal and then either cohere into a disciplined linear march to effect change — or they wobble and flop around like fish out of water.
Political movements are the incubators for tomorrow’s leaders. Most of the people who are in positions of power started off being involved in an issue that mattered to them. They discovered the lay of the political landscape and engaged it. They are the ones who make a difference. That needs to happen for the sake of saving an important movement from fading to oblivion.
Importantly, just because a movement is right or popular is not enough to make meaningful change (think Occupy Wall Street). In business, to draw on my experience, one of the most difficult things to coordinate is change management. It takes a lot of work to do things in such a way that the output is what leadership wants and that churns out the intended benefits. Those are relatively small organizations — imagine something as big as our culture, for goodness’ sake!?!?
Due to the laws of physics (entropy and the arrow of time), anything left to its own devices will degrade. For anything useful (e.g. life, cities, companies, a glass of water) to exist, it must overcome this tendency toward chaos and disorder. It takes a concerted effort and an infrastructure to defeat entropy or the result will be failure. This is an absolute certainty.
An idea needs someone to champion it, and build an infrastructure that provides the sought-after results, or it will fall apart. The concepts of social movements must convert from random frothy energy into a formal structure, presented to people in power and engage the mechanisms of governance to ensure the aims of the movement are codified, not just in law, but the minds of citizens. And, despite some rhetoric to the contrary, we are ready for a community that is most fair to people of color.
Get this; a 2019 Winthrop poll asked white Americans if they believed they enjoyed a privilege of being white, 50% said no. When asked if they believed nonwhites faced extra “barriers,” 70% said yes. It’s the same exact question! The fact of the matter is that white America overwhelmingly wants a more equitable society, including fewer deaths at the hands of police, but as it is now, it’s a semantic spiral to stagnation. When people are negatively judged they push back. Those same people, though, asked to be fair, are even willing to be a part of the solution.
Our community at large is ready to be better. The fiction that we’re too racist and don’t want it is not true. The right leaders with the right message could get a lot of energy behind them if they promote a better place for us all to live, not just a subset of the city. The dynamics of large societies are such that they require people who champion causes, find a way to accomplish gains and deploy those gains through an existing political system.
When Rodney King asked “Can’t we all just get along?” he knew, intuitively, that it was going to take cooperation from all of us to make a difference. What Omaha needs is to turn these causes into a better Omaha. We are a community ready to break down those “obstacles” that keep some trapped in desperate cycles. Will the better angels of our community engage, will we step up and not only save lives, but make our community better?
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and radio host on 1290. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointed seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.
