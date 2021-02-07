Jeremy Aspen: Paltry legislative pay, not term limits, is the problem

It’s frustrating that the unicameral is trying to extend the amount of time that a senator can serve from eight to 12 years (LR18CA). It’s not a sin to want to serve longer, but what’s changed? In other words, we limited your terms not long ago, and what since then has changed to make you think constituents want this? Why this change when there are far more pressing issues with the Legislature that need to be fixed first — like your pay, for instance?

Let’s review. In 1992 Nebraskans voted for term limits, which led to many court battles and even another initiative in 2000 to get term limits to take effect in 2006. Then in 2012, before term limits had affected even one senator, the Legislature tried to extend it to 12 years and bypass the efforts of years of voters telling them eight years is plenty. To go time and time against the will of the voter is disrespectful.