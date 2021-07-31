Jeremy Aspen: Political parties, in a death spiral, use our money and monopolize power

I’m arguing that it’s better to unshackle America from the vestigial organ of subsidized political parties. If new ideas are not allowed, then political homelessness will continue to rise and the country will be left in the hands of the most radicalized partisans who are using the subsidies we’ve given them to continue to live.

Ever the pragmatist, I have little faith that the people we’ve elected are in a position to take on something as big as what I’m writing here. Nonetheless, there are things that can be done to bring about incremental change, such as rank choice voting, or maybe jungle primaries like in Louisiana.

The point is that things are broken, which you’ve probably felt for years. That nothing seems to be moving forward is because it literally can’t until we enact an effective change. The living, breathing, useful parties of yesteryear are behind us. We are all in the hospital lobby awaiting the slow death of a loved one. It’s time the doctor visits to let us know life support is only prolonging the inevitable. We know the answer: It’s time to remove them from life support.

Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of Bootstrappers. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointment seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.