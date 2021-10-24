Jeremy Aspen: Tantrums aren’t brave; they’re the byproduct of an undisciplined mind lacking decency

My 12-year-old daughter was walking in Dundee to get ice cream with her mom when a passenger in a passing car catcalled “Oh yeah? You and your mom!” And while it might not be obvious at first, this represents the state of our politics today.

For starters, what’s the deal with catcalling?!?! In the history of mankind has this assertiveness ever landed the prize of luring a beautiful woman to his confident, strong, machismo embrace? What a mind-boggingly dumb, ineffective tactic. It’s common, though — ask any woman. Maybe as ineffective as the puffy-chest politics (catcall-itics) happening at protests and school boards all over the country these days.

One theory says catcalling is entertaining for men because they demonstrate “manliness” and expect a playful reaction from an attractive woman. Women, on the other hand, are irritated by it because they are trapped between having to meet cultural norms of politeness and being fearful of a strange man who unexpectedly imposed himself into her day.