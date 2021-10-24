Jeremy Aspen: Tantrums aren’t brave; they’re the byproduct of an undisciplined mind lacking decency

My 12-year-old daughter was walking in Dundee to get ice cream with her mom when a passenger in a passing car catcalled “Oh yeah? You and your mom!” And while it might not be obvious at first, this represents the state of our politics today.
For starters, what’s the deal with catcalling?!?! In the history of mankind has this assertiveness ever landed the prize of luring a beautiful woman to his confident, strong, machismo embrace? What a mind-boggingly dumb, ineffective tactic. It’s common, though — ask any woman. Maybe as ineffective as the puffy-chest politics (catcall-itics) happening at protests and school boards all over the country these days.
One theory says catcalling is entertaining for men because they demonstrate “manliness” and expect a playful reaction from an attractive woman. Women, on the other hand, are irritated by it because they are trapped between having to meet cultural norms of politeness and being fearful of a strange man who unexpectedly imposed himself into her day.
Liberal and conservative activists are taking on similar traits to try to display confidence, courage and “strength” in the form of public outbursts. It’s so ineffective it can’t be for anything other than a cathartic primal release. What they don’t seem to understand is that the public earnestness looks a lot like a mental illness. This is the Karen phenomenon. We saw it a little during Occupy Wall Street and currently see it in city halls, school board meetings, Walmarts, protests and insurrections.
An overflow of pent-up frustration soaks our political and social fabric nowadays. The virtual Facebook bravado of radicalized citizens has leaked into our analog realm. And what’s worse is that they not only mainstream meanness, they champion it as a virtue memorialized in the colloquial usage of the phrase “he has the balls to say it.”
Congratulations, tough guy, on yelling before thinking, and doing it in a way that shows everyone you wouldn’t be afraid to dance around the supermarket with a Superman outfit on just to draw attention to yourself. It works for children, not leaders. The tantrums aren’t bravery. They’re the byproduct of an undisciplined mind unobstructed by common decency and propelled by imagery of being wrapped in social justice or a patriot flag.
And here’s the kicker: These outbursts don’t work. Seriously, the disheveled, screaming, bearded fat man warning of goblins and devils if mandates are approved in a school didn’t convince a single soul, any more than a horny catcaller attracts a beautiful woman. He and his Karen sisterhood accomplish two things; one, they kinda scare people in the same way a meth head meandering down the sidewalk does, and two, they are TikTok fodder.
Do you think our kids are going to admire the loose-lipped, undisciplined, red-faced, spittle-shooting adults with no emotional control? And if they do, is that who we want the next generation to become? Sadly, I’m not sure that’s a rhetorical question.
Just because the First Amendment protects our right to act the buffoon, it does not mean it is an effective approach to making our ideology, hometown or lives any better.
The meanness seeping through the shell of our better nature sprouts from loitering in echo chambers where cohorts imply strength comes from a willingness to fight. That is false.
Strength is when determination couples with discipline and fortitude to see things through in the face of obstacles. In fact, having “the balls to say something” is a manifestation of weakness because it is a stand-in for what it would take to actually accomplish something. It also happens to be the only trait necessary to hail the attention of a young girl going to get ice cream with her mom.
Whether it’s screaming at a 12-year-old girl or angrily proclaiming political beliefs, can’t we expect more from people’s public opinions? Can’t we ask them to restrain their base instincts and be a part of making a difference by being strong, not just feeling strong? I certainly hope so.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of Bootstrappers. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointment seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.