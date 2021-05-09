Jeremy Aspen: Those doing their 'own research' become the arbiters of their own 'truth'

This proclamation (aka: Strategic Directive) the OPPD Board is voting on should be a non-issue, but for purely political reasons it’s not. It reads: “The OPPD Board of Directors recognizes the scientific consensus that climate change is occurring and that greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide, from human activity contribute to climate change impacts.” Completely benign, but points to a bigger issue.
Being a Republican who respects the scientific process more than the government, punditry or leadership of my party, it is hard to bring this up because for some goofy reason respecting science paints me as a “leftist.” What triggered me to write this, though, was several of my friends admonishing me on Facebook for being a “sheeple” for “blindly following the scientists” and “... not doing my own research,” thusly trying to stake a claim to having the reasoned tack.
That’s so mind-blowingly errant it’s hard to even respond. Respect for one’s “own research” is seen by a lot of people these days as virtuous, but, in fact it is a perfect breeding ground for confirmation bias because it is completely unexposed to informed criticism. The layperson claimant becomes the gatekeeper of “evidence,” and the arbiter of their own truth. They’ve managed to retrofit knowledge with good old-fashioned faith and use a specious reasoning to do so.
I’ve always wanted to say this to my politically inspired, scientifically skeptical peers, so I will take the moment: At some point we need to ingest science for what it tells us about this material world, and deploy our political ideology to help solve the problems that observation and experiment put before us. Side note: I had this conversation with Rush Limbaugh once, he even called me back. That was fun. I digress.
To our ideological opponents, especially the younger generation, denial looks like preemptive failure side-stepping. As science gains a stronger footing in policy, of which the board’s proclamation is an example, we need to be prepared to offer political solutions, not just cobble our own “evidence” together, or worse yet, use denial as a defense. If not, we will remain stained with the impression our ideology can’t contend in a world where informed expert consensus is allowed to eek past our base preference for smaller government. Let’s bring ideas that don’t presume a big climate change conspiracy hoax. Otherwise, mark my words, as Democrats gain credibility and adherents on climate change, they will harvest the spoils of a battle that never even happened.
This OPPD proclamation isn’t the first sign that science has board members by the throat, as evidenced by the solar farm and establishing a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. It’s happening. Wouldn’t it be nice, safer even, to have fiscal conservatives participate in policy that will most certainly consume enormous amounts of cash? To be at the table we must, at least, be open to using information that was wrought by minds dedicated to the pursuit of truth. And, BTW, spare me the go-to conspiracy of biased scientists. If their bias makes it into their papers it is disregarded and not part of the science.
In his outgoing speech, soon-to-be-former OPPD CEO Tim Burke stated that the utility aspires to be the “best and first in sharing information.” This proclamation is the manifestation of that attitude in that it very clearly tells us science motivates their decision-making. Something we deserve to know as voters and customer-owners and something we should insist on, of course.
Have you ever wondered what was going through the minds of elected officials who voted against women’s suffrage or ending slavery? They must have had perfectly good reasons, right? NO! They were out of touch and those were the wrong decisions. That is not dissimilar to how posterity would look back at a vote against something so obvious as this proclamation. Any “no” votes from the board will be evidence that partisan democracy simply hasn’t caught up to what is obvious to anyone interested in reasoned discussion.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of Bootstrappers. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointment seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.