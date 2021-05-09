Jeremy Aspen: Those doing their 'own research' become the arbiters of their own 'truth'

To our ideological opponents, especially the younger generation, denial looks like preemptive failure side-stepping. As science gains a stronger footing in policy, of which the board’s proclamation is an example, we need to be prepared to offer political solutions, not just cobble our own “evidence” together, or worse yet, use denial as a defense. If not, we will remain stained with the impression our ideology can’t contend in a world where informed expert consensus is allowed to eek past our base preference for smaller government. Let’s bring ideas that don’t presume a big climate change conspiracy hoax. Otherwise, mark my words, as Democrats gain credibility and adherents on climate change, they will harvest the spoils of a battle that never even happened.

This OPPD proclamation isn’t the first sign that science has board members by the throat, as evidenced by the solar farm and establishing a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. It’s happening. Wouldn’t it be nice, safer even, to have fiscal conservatives participate in policy that will most certainly consume enormous amounts of cash? To be at the table we must, at least, be open to using information that was wrought by minds dedicated to the pursuit of truth. And, BTW, spare me the go-to conspiracy of biased scientists. If their bias makes it into their papers it is disregarded and not part of the science.