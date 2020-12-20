Jeremy Aspen: Top-down loyalty demands won't help GOP win back Omaha's blue dot

In Nebraska’s congressional District 2, Rep. Don Bacon earned 16,694 more votes than President Donald Trump last month, and Joe Biden won our one electoral vote. Love Trump or hate him, we cannot model our state or county Republican Parties on his version of Republicanism or we will forever be the blue dot in presidential elections. I say this as a lifelong registered Republican and former member of the state and Douglas County parties.
A recently discovered phenomenon in astronomy found that a larger galaxy sucks the dark matter out of a smaller galaxy. The smaller galaxy is torn apart by the larger’s gravitational pull for lack of the cohering qualities of dark matter, known as tidal disruption, spinning lesser bodies out aimlessly to the depths of space.
Using this analogy, Trump’s GOP is the large galaxy and the smaller is Nebraska’s GOP with Gov. Pete Ricketts at the head. The dark matter that pulls them together is an ethos of loyalty at the center of its leadership style. Instead of ideology or conviction being the cohesive quality of the Republican Party, it is allegiance to the powers that be that matters most. This code of loyalty is not working and is acting as a political version of tidal disruption, spinning small government-minded people off with no obvious political home.
Over these past few years we’ve all seen the loyalty that Trump demands. But we may not all be aware that Gov. Ricketts has had a similar style here in Nebraska: He levers his political and financial power against anyone not aligned with him. And, if you were to, let’s say, override his veto on the death penalty, DACA driver’s licenses or the gas tax, there is a decent chance you will clash with his personal purse, which can doom political careers pretty quickly. (Reference: Sens. Laura Ebke, Les Seiler, Jerry Johnson). This isn’t to say it’s corrupt or that he’s a bad governor. But is it good form for the state and national parties or for our elected leaders?
Loyalty absolutely has an important place in organizations, but more as a byproduct of strong leadership. As a guiding value, the top-down version is universally seen as a toxic management style. What voters want to see is functional government. Whether it’s at the state or national level, a loyal-centric style instills fear, stifles learning, cooperation, compromise and creativity. Plus, if this election told us anything, it’s unsavory to too many Republicans and independents whom we must attract to win back the district.
We have to live with the fact that denser population centers are reliably more liberal, and Omaha is no exception. In 2015, there were 1,857 more Republicans in Douglas County; today there are 11,683 more Democrats. That’s a tell. But it isn’t just that there happen to be more Democrats in cities; there are also more moderate-minded Republicans and independents. If the objective of the Republican Party is to get Republicans elected, then we’d better consider it in our calculus for what a more effective party will look like.
Trump’s demand for fealty held his political sphere together throughout the campaign. However, the energy and chaos he put into urging that loyalty spun Republican voters (Reference: our election results) and politicians away from him (Reference: Sen. Jeff Flake, Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell) when it mattered most.
Something changed in the minds of voters in this district. The numbers above demonstrate that our district rejected how Trump operates, not our small government, fiscally conservative ideals. It’s imperative to keep this electoral vote from becoming a blue dot for future elections, which will be possible only if we earn votes by effectively persuading voters and would-be politicians that we have the better platform for fair and efficient governance.
If we don’t reflect on what went wrong and ultimately implement popular changes, the repulsive instincts voters felt this election will shrink the influence of our better ideology longer into the future than necessary. We can start by holding our local politicians accountable to being better messengers of their visions, not living an episode of “House of Cards” in our Unicameral.
The dark matter-free NGC 1052-DF4 galaxy has a zero percent chance of ever being able to come back together. Physics has a stranglehold on her. The future of our GOP is little better unless we change the elements and energies that act upon it.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of Bootstrappers. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointment seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!