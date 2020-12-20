Jeremy Aspen: Top-down loyalty demands won't help GOP win back Omaha's blue dot

Over these past few years we’ve all seen the loyalty that Trump demands. But we may not all be aware that Gov. Ricketts has had a similar style here in Nebraska: He levers his political and financial power against anyone not aligned with him. And, if you were to, let’s say, override his veto on the death penalty, DACA driver’s licenses or the gas tax, there is a decent chance you will clash with his personal purse, which can doom political careers pretty quickly. (Reference: Sens. Laura Ebke, Les Seiler, Jerry Johnson). This isn’t to say it’s corrupt or that he’s a bad governor. But is it good form for the state and national parties or for our elected leaders?

Loyalty absolutely has an important place in organizations, but more as a byproduct of strong leadership. As a guiding value, the top-down version is universally seen as a toxic management style. What voters want to see is functional government. Whether it’s at the state or national level, a loyal-centric style instills fear, stifles learning, cooperation, compromise and creativity. Plus, if this election told us anything, it’s unsavory to too many Republicans and independents whom we must attract to win back the district.