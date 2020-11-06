Jeremy Aspen: We need debate in a democracy, not unity — but be decent

What we do need is permission to be ourselves, as in touting our even freakily opposite ideologies to and amongst our peers, and feel safe being part of the discussion. That’s what we have not had lately, anywhere, not in politics, not during social gatherings, not even at family gatherings. The best thing about family and friends is that you are there for each other, but have you been? Have you handled social and familial gatherings in line with maintaining long-term relationships or have your thoughts ended up being more of a kindling surrounded by sparks of dissent around you on the verge of combustion? Our sense of self has been stifled by fear of retribution or even hatred, so discussion has not been worth it.