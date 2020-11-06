Jeremy Aspen: We need debate in a democracy, not unity — but be decent

It sure seems like everyone is yearning for a period of unity — in contrast to the last four years. But since when has America needed to be unified to be great? My fellow community columnist Rick Galusha put it this way: “More than ever, we need moral leadership to resist division and pursue societal unity.”
I am going to disagree. A sense of unity is not requisite for a healthy democracy. In fact, that we have differing ideas is precisely the energy that gives democracy a leg up compared to other mechanisms of bringing governance to a people. Instead, we really just need to relax, and not imagine that a war of ideas implies real war and unrest. We need to feel at peace that others have differing opinions.
To the extent we are a democracy, we must face differences in opinion so they can be hashed out in discussion, debated at dinner parties and in legislative chambers. Our social and fiscal differences are an elegant result of what it is to be human. This is an American experiment, which implies nobody can be certain what the answer is, just that we’re humble enough to discover what works and build on what we learn. Without differences we cannot progress to a better tomorrow. “Unity” is not a part of that formulation; a majority is, which requires persuasion.
It’s not so much that over the course of the past four years we’ve lost a collective sense of unity; it’s that we have felt more divided. And there is a difference. To beckon a sense of unity feels too much like we want a kumbaya moment to be a part of a working whole. That’s something we’ve never had and so it seems utopian.
What we do need is permission to be ourselves, as in touting our even freakily opposite ideologies to and amongst our peers, and feel safe being part of the discussion. That’s what we have not had lately, anywhere, not in politics, not during social gatherings, not even at family gatherings. The best thing about family and friends is that you are there for each other, but have you been? Have you handled social and familial gatherings in line with maintaining long-term relationships or have your thoughts ended up being more of a kindling surrounded by sparks of dissent around you on the verge of combustion? Our sense of self has been stifled by fear of retribution or even hatred, so discussion has not been worth it.
Virtually everyone I’ve spoken to has felt a need to asphyxiate discussion that might directly or even insinuate favor for or dissent of President Trump. It’s not been safe to bring up politics because it actually causes irrational responses of people who don’t have an almost perfect ability to control their emotions. And even then, when self-restraint did prevail it felt like cognitive claustrophobia, with you encapsulated in your own eye-rolling skull, heart pounding and alone.
Normally I would tie this to some version of local government, but given the circumstances of today I’m drilling down one level deeper … the participants and benefactors of this American experiment, you.
When you come across anyone who you’ve disagreed with, forgive the past, don’t gloat or even hint that because of superior numbers that somehow you were necessarily right. Democracy is not a tally to determine who was right; it is the right to implement an untested path to a brighter future. Sympathize with your peers by knowing that the people who disagree with you are not consuming the same media and information as you. They are enveloped in a world that doesn’t look at all like yours, so it can’t be their fault they are “wrong.”
The results of this election are ephemeral and the tables will turn someday. And for goodness sakes don’t trouble yourself with working for a slippery “unity.” Just adhere to the Golden Rule, be nice … or as social media would say #DBAD.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and radio host on 1290. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointed seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.
