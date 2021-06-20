Jeremy Aspen: We'll get burned by a democracy that's too pure

Democracy is beyond any doubt one of the best inventions of all of humanity. However, like chlorine, it is very dangerous in its purer forms and must be diluted for it to be compatible with humans.
In Chris Chappelear’s Midlands Voices column, “Nebraska should restore a two-house system,” he correctly points out problems with the Nebraska Legislature and sees a possible solution in bringing back a two-chamber body. However, I wonder if the culprit for the woes he outlines might be that we have weakened our Legislature, making it less consequential and prompting fewer Nebraskans to take an interest in it.
Let’s face it, we don’t pay attention to state government because it isn’t sexy, right? It’s almost never entertainment cable “news” worthy. And without the energy and engagement of a constituency, elected officials are harder to hold to account, and mostly left to their own devices.
Maybe the problem began when we started direct election of U.S. senators. Until 1913, with the ratification of the 17th Amendment, U.S. senators were appointed by state legislatures, not elected. And, dare I say, it was better then.
Having the power to appoint U.S. senators gave state legislatures more gravitas and made state elections more consequential. Political ideology was useful to understand the kind of person state senators would vote to appoint to D.C. In short, state government mattered. It was a hedge against the sterility of federalism, a tool to maintain state sovereignty and made American democracy stronger.
The genius of the Founding Fathers wasn’t democracy (already millennia old). It was in formulating a mix of power sources that wouldn’t be subject to the near-100% failure rate of ancient democracies. The U.S. House of Representatives was designed as being elected by the people, and was meant to be the chamber that baked the preferences of the populace into law, and served as a pressure valve for when voters weren’t content. The Senate, appointed by the states, made state government relevant at home and nationally, and served as a countermeasure to federal overreach. The president was selected by an Electoral College (which clearly shows the extreme lengths the Founders took to avoid a purer democracy).
Our federal government does not need to be a perfect reflection of our temperature; it needs to have an undertow of meritocracy that can overcome the magnetism of our immediate gratification when appropriate, because that is what experimentation (and lynch mobs) have clearly told us over the centuries.
Giving proper attention and the correct powers to local officials is much more likely to promote a way of living we prefer. The federal government does not need to constantly be subject to mob populism; it needs to include reasoned discussion amongst people who report to someone other than voters.
Our individualistic nature may be the reason we can’t let go of the notion that our opinion is necessarily correct. Inconveniently, there are two sides that very strongly believe they are correct.
But if we’re so capable, why do only 20% of Americans trust our government? It’s because 20% are overly optimistic. Our politics is a disaster, and it just seems like a decent time to consider that maybe the Founding Fathers were onto something when they established the operation of government to avoid too strong of a democracy.
If we ever have a popularly elected president, we will be slaves to this bickerfest kind of governance even more. It’s not healthy. And while repealing the 17th Amendment is all but impossible (because of the inability of two parties to do anything well) I bring it to the table because, well, I really like discussion and thinking about this kind of thing. It’s something for your kind consideration.
The good news is that there is a recipe for a healthy American democracy, but it isn’t purity. Power must be diluted to healthy proportions to the people, the states and the president. Otherwise, like chlorine, it will burn us.
Jeremy Aspen is a businessman and host of Bootstrappers. His passion as a self-proclaimed “localitarian” manifests itself formally in his appointment seat on the Omaha Zoning Board of Appeals and by staying engaged in political, social or charity opportunities to help make Omaha a better place to live.