Jeremy Aspen: We'll get burned by a democracy that's too pure

The genius of the Founding Fathers wasn’t democracy (already millennia old). It was in formulating a mix of power sources that wouldn’t be subject to the near-100% failure rate of ancient democracies. The U.S. House of Representatives was designed as being elected by the people, and was meant to be the chamber that baked the preferences of the populace into law, and served as a pressure valve for when voters weren’t content. The Senate, appointed by the states, made state government relevant at home and nationally, and served as a countermeasure to federal overreach. The president was selected by an Electoral College (which clearly shows the extreme lengths the Founders took to avoid a purer democracy).

Our federal government does not need to be a perfect reflection of our temperature; it needs to have an undertow of meritocracy that can overcome the magnetism of our immediate gratification when appropriate, because that is what experimentation (and lynch mobs) have clearly told us over the centuries.

Giving proper attention and the correct powers to local officials is much more likely to promote a way of living we prefer. The federal government does not need to constantly be subject to mob populism; it needs to include reasoned discussion amongst people who report to someone other than voters.