Polls show only a narrow segment of Nebraskans is clamoring for extremist culture war legislation like LB 574. Legislation of this sort sows discord, ostracizes fragile trans-youth, and is unworthy of a God-loving state. It is a radical solution without a problem.
It is a serious mistake for the Legislature to impose politically driven medical treatment policies on families, who are collaborating with doctors and mental health professionals, whose decisions are based on established medical practices rooted in science. State senators, however well-intentioned, have no business injecting themselves into doctor-patient relationships. In fact, the American Medical Association (AMA) has urged state governments to stop interfering with the treatment of trans-youth.
Moreover, the passage of LB 574 would put the state of Nebraska in legal jeopardy. The enforcement of a similar bill in Arkansas, that banned gender-affirming care for trans-youth, was blocked by the U.S Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.
As sure as the sun rises in the east, the language proposed by LB 574 would be challenged in court, as well.
Is this bill so essential to the well-being of Nebraskans, that the Legislature would advance it despite its serious constitutional defects?
The federal Medicaid Act also prohibits discriminatory practices in state Medicaid programs. Specifically, Medicaid standards prevent states from arbitrarily denying benefits based solely on diagnosis, illness, or condition. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined that a variety of procedures under
the broad umbrella of
“gender affirming care” fit
in the relevant categories
of Medicaid services. Thus, individual states lack the
authority to refuse to
provide treatment for such
services.
As LB 574 is now written, Section 38-179 defines unprofessional conduct as, “any departure from or failure to conform to the standards of acceptable and prevailing practice of a profession …” Thus, current law already enacted by the Legislature, requires physicians to comply with the standards of their profession when diagnosing and treating their patients. Passage of LB 574 would turn the Legislature into a professional medical panel, which it is not equipped to become.
This legislation is unworthy of further consideration by the Nebraska Legislature and represents hateful exploitation of gender issues. The bill is unnecessary, cruel and dangerous. Please contact your state senator and voice your opposition to LB 574.
