Jonah Goldberg: A free society must leave room to disagree

But this Marxist technique is irrelevant. After all, 99% of the people who say “If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem” have never read anything Marx wrote. This zero-sum way of thinking about the world is simply a human tendency. Most of the time it’s just wrong, particularly in a free society.

And this is my problem with antiracism, along with the branches of critical race theory that peddle the same idea. I’m perfectly willing to concede that racism is a problem. But I’m sure I disagree with Kendi about the scope, nature or urgency of the problem. I’m even more certain I disagree with at least some of his proposed solutions. Does that make me racist? No. Does that make me unconcerned with racism? No. It just makes me a person with a different set of opinions and priorities.

Kendi disagrees. For instance, he says opposition to slavery reparations is racist. If you can’t see how this if-you-disagree-with-me-you’re-racist claim amounts to moral bullying, my argument will be lost on you. But just to be clear, there are plenty of nonracist arguments against reparations. These arguments may be wrong or unpersuasive. But that doesn’t make them objectively racist — unless you believe that Kendi has pontifical authority to decide such matters.

In a free society, dissent from a prevailing orthodoxy is not necessarily a vice, and stigmatizing disagreement is not necessarily a virtue.