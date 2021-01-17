Jonah Goldberg: Americans need to understand what the First Amendment does and doesn't do

The social media platform Parler was launched by right-wingers angry at Twitter and Facebook for policing speech on their sites. After the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Amazon Web Services (AWS) notified Parler that it was removing the site from its cloud hosting service. Parler is suing.

Amazon claims, very plausibly, that Parler was being used by jackasses to foment violence and hatred. Here are a few examples from Amazon’s court filing: “We are going to fight in a civil War on Jan. 20th, Form MILITIAS now and acquire targets.” ... “Shoot the police that protect these s**tbag senators right in the head then make the senator grovel a bit before capping they a**.” ... “White people need to ignite their racial identity and rain down suffering and death like a hurricane upon zionists.”

According to Amazon’s contract, AWS clients can’t host speech that “violate[s] the rights of others, or that may be harmful to others.” Parler claims it tried to restrict such speech. That remains disputed. But whether or not it tried, Amazon says Parler was simply unable to do it, particularly as evidenced by the massive backlog of flagged posts in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege.

I don’t care if the posts fall short of the standard under the Brandenburg court ruling, because Amazon isn’t the government. Under the First Amendment, Amazon is free to say, “We want no part of this.” If a diner can say, “No shirt, no shoes, no service,” Amazon can say, “No calls for civil war or genocide.”