Jonah Goldberg: Barrett's originalist approach to the law is sound and responsible

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., blurted out: “Women couldn’t vote. Slavery was legal. AR-15s and the internet and electric lights didn’t exist. But originalism.”

People who mock originalism subscribe to the view that the Constitution is a “living, breathing” document whose meaning changes with every generation. When I object to this idea, I often hear the kind of nonsense offered by Rather, Lee and Murphy: that if the Constitution didn’t change over time, Black people would still be in chains, women wouldn’t be able to vote, etc.

The problem is that they’re letting the “living Constitution” take credit for battles it didn’t win. Women have the vote because of the 19th Amendment. It was the 13th Amendment that ended slavery, not the good intentions of Supreme Court justices.

When you amend the Constitution, you’re changing its meaning according to the rules of the Constitution. No one “breathed” new meaning into the words; they added more words.

Now, I would argue that those new words were in the spirit of the ideas that gave birth to this country and the Constitution. But that’s another debate, and people are free to disagree. Either way, these improvements to the Constitution weren’t discovered in some literary seminar reinterpreting the existing text. We changed the text.