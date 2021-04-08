Jonah Goldberg: Georgia election law has long fueled partisan warfare

He was true to his word. He convinced large numbers of Republicans and right-wing media commentators that the election was stolen. This has come to be known as “the big lie.”

Georgia was ground zero for the big lie, in part because Trump, and the GOP generally, believe the state is their rightful domain, even though it has been trending “purple” for a long time. Kemp, now governor, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were singled out as traitors who were in on “the steal.” This buffoonery undoubtedly cost the GOP two runoff U.S. Senate races and Senate control.

With the pandemic fading, Georgia Republicans moved to update their election laws. And because so many Republican officials needed to get right with their voters who still believe the big lie, the Legislature toyed with some bad ideas — like actually getting rid of no-excuse absentee voting entirely — that never made it into the bill. However, it did pass a troubling measure that allows the appointed and Republican-controlled State Election Board to overrule local election officials when it deems it necessary.