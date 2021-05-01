Jonah Goldberg: Here's why Biden has shifted so strongly to a big-government agenda

But largely because of Trump’s tantrums about losing Georgia in the presidential election, many natural Republican voters refused to vote.

“Telling everyone that the race was stolen, when it wasn’t, cost the Republicans two Senate seats,” said Erick Erickson, a Georgia-based conservative radio host, echoing the conclusions of many Republican and Democratic strategists alike.

My point isn’t that Trump is to blame for what Biden is doing now. It’s simply that Biden’s push for an almost New Deal level of government activism might not have been his plan. He stumbled into an opportunity and he’s seizing it. His breakneck pace stems in part from the belief that Democratic unified control of government won’t last past the midterms (or even one Senate death or early retirement), so the Dems need to swing for the fences while they can.

In one sense, this is vindication for the “I told you so” Republicans. It’s also an illustration that elections have consequences.

And it’s a useful reminder that our system doesn’t assume politicians are bipartisan by conviction. Rather, our Madisonian structure of checks and balances was intended to force compromise. If the GOP held the Senate, Biden might have been the guy he said he’d be, not because he wanted to, but because he’d have no choice.

But because both parties — and many presidents, Biden included — cling to the idea that you have to grab everything while you can, we’re witnessing the biggest overreach in my lifetime.