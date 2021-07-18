Jonah Goldberg: Let's contain our hysteria long enough to contain the virus threat

Even after the White House explained that federal workers would not be enlisted for this effort, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., warned that this could lay the groundwork to “go door to door and take your guns. They could go door-to-door and take your Bibles.”

Now that would be unconstitutional. But going to extraordinary lengths to fight a pandemic isn’t. In 1796, Congress passed “An Act Relative to Quarantine,” authorizing the president “to direct the revenue-officers and the officers commanding forts ... to aid in the execution of quarantine and in the execution of the health laws of the states.”

The president was George Washington, a man with some passing knowledge of the Constitution.

But you don’t have to go back centuries to understand that federal action is neither illegal nor unconstitutional. People go door to door all the time. The Census Bureau does it (and that is in the Constitution). Political campaigns do it, as do churches, charities and activist groups. Supporting local efforts to promote vaccination is a perfectly reasonable response to an ongoing pandemic (with new strains popping up) that has cost America more than 600,000 lives and trillions of dollars.

You can just say, “Not interested.”