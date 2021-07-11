Jonah Goldberg: Neither party represents a national consensus on policy

Most people recognize that politicians shouldn’t robotically do whatever voters want — or think they want — in a given moment. Presidents, for instance, have access to more information and are charged with protecting the long-term interests of the country. That means doing things — say, using military force or not using military force — even if they’re unpopular. Leaders often have to persuade the people to trust their judgment.

Now that we’ve gotten the basic civics out of the way, what if politicians followed the polls, not the voters?

It’s an interesting question because it highlights how neither party reflects the consensus views of Americans.

Consider abortion. The Democratic Party is essentially all in on unrestricted abortion rights. The Republican Party is equally committed to the near-opposite position. Well, over the nearly half-century Gallup has been asking about abortion, the most popular position has always been for abortion to be more legal than Republicans want but with more restrictions than Democrats want.