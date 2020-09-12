Jonah Goldberg: The Hispanic vote isn't a monolith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As ambivalent as I am about a Donald Trump victory — or, for that matter, a Joe Biden one — there is one scenario I would enjoy: What if Trump was reelected thanks to support from Hispanics?

Now, I should say this is only a remote possibility. There’s zero indication Trump can win a majority of Hispanics nationally. Biden currently has about a 20-point lead among Latino voters nationwide. But the whole reason the thought comes to mind is that Biden is underperforming among the fastest-growing demographic group.

The biggest worry for the Biden campaign is that Trump is actually leading among Hispanics in Florida, a crucial state for Democrats and an absolute must-win for Republicans. This is largely because Cuban-Americans tend to be more supportive of Republicans more than other Hispanic groups, and Trump’s anti-socialist rhetoric probably has special appeal to a community with long memories of Castro’s takeover of Cuba.

But the fact that Trump is doing well with Hispanic voters in Florida highlights an important point: Hispanics aren’t a monolithic group. Cuban-Americans are very different than Mexican-Americans, and Mexican-Americans are very different than Puerto Ricans.

This is true culturally but it’s also true as a matter of public policy.