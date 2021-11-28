Jonah Goldberg: Trump fixation blocks conservatives from thinking for themselves

As a result, if you watched only Fox, particularly Fox prime time, you’d have little idea that even some very pro-Trump Republicans are nuanced about Trump. They might hate his enemies or like some of his policies, but they might also dislike the way he handled COVID or used Twitter to vent petty grievances.

I’ve talked to scores of elected Republicans and conservative pundits, with opinions ranging from principled disagreement to outright contempt for Trump. But good luck getting many of them to say it publicly. The message, amplified constantly by Trump and his boosters, is that all “true” conservatives love Trump in every regard.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot, it became routine for Trump partisans to claim that criticism of his effort to steal the election amounted to an insult to everyone who voted for Trump, as if 74 million people voted for the riot and the lies that led to it.

That’s the propagandistic mindset behind that new “war on terror” nonsense. The government is not coming for “half the country” — it’s lawfully prosecuting a few hundred people who broke the law on Jan. 6. But we’re supposed to believe that the Trump base is not merely indivisible but defined by a tiny sliver of the worst actors on the right. That’s the real insult to the 74 million.