Jonah Goldberg: Trump's lack of morals has led the GOP down a dangerous path

But truth is no longer defined by the factual. Trump has set the truth free to mean whatever delivers a win.

This rot extends far outside of Washington. How could it not? The politicians are merely responding to market incentives the way weather vanes respond to the wind (even if they helped manufacture the very gales they’re responding to). The consumers — i.e., voters, viewers, donors and subscribers — want the lies.

A whole industry has grown up around the idea that what is good for Trump — or simply what Trump thinks is good for him — is the premise and conclusion of every argument. From pastors and “constitutional scholars” to journalists and right-wing activists, all the conservative yardsticks — of good character, decency, statesmanship, constitutionalism — have been shaved down and bent to fit the crooked timber of the man.

These are the people Trump surrounds himself with. Some were already corrupt, which is why they fluttered moth-like to his flame in the first place. But others were not always this way. The American right is now littered with Actonian cautionary tales, people trading their reputations for one last bit of relevance.