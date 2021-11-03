Jonah Goldberg: Want to get serious about climate policy? Then include nuclear power

World leaders are in Glasgow to come up with yet another plan to tackle climate change. The fight against climate change will be long and messy, and implying otherwise will make it longer and messier.

In a war, you don’t refuse to use your most effective weapons, at least not in a fight for the survival of humanity, without a good reason. And in this case, the best weapon in our arsenal is nuclear power. As former NASA climatologist James Hansen and his colleagues have argued, there’s “no credible path to climate stabilization that does not include a substantial role for nuclear power.”

But to quote activist Greta Thunberg, the arguments against nuclear power boil down to it being “extremely dangerous, expensive” and “time-consuming.”

Let’s start with dangerous. For reasons of human psychology, deep-seated fear of nuclear power is socially acceptable among those who claim to “follow the science.” But just as the COVID-19 vaccines have saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, a few people — literally a few — have had bad reactions to the vaccine that may have contributed to their deaths. Whatever that number is, that’s more Americans than have died from nuclear power.