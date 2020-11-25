Karin Hopkins: A male perspective on caregiving

When the unthinkable happened to Terrence Green, he sacrificed his career for a family member who was suffering a medical crisis. And then like a snowball, one person after the other, different relatives became desperately ill and needed someone to be their guardian angel.

Terrence was that angel for each of them.

The first time was in 2014 when cancer debilitated his stepfather. At that time, Terrence was working for a large company that had no compassion for his predicament. Instead of fighting his employer while also struggling with the emotional drain he was experiencing, he resigned so he could provide his stepfather with the support he needed. He passed in January 2015.

That was just the beginning of his caregiving journey.

His biological father was terminally diagnosed in July 2015 and Terrence cared for him until he passed in January 2016. The same week his father died, his mother was hit with the flu and pneumonia. Hospitalized in February 2016, she eventually recovered, but lost her kidney function, requiring caregiver support. Once again, Terrence took on this role. He received help from an unlikely partner, his mother’s 83-year old mother (Terrence’s grandmother). They kept Terrence’s mother comfortable for two years until she passed in 2018.