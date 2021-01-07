Kate Ryan Brewer: A goodbye and a love letter to Omaha

I could go on, but I fear this column would end up like the valedictorian’s speech at my high school graduation — a laundry list of shout-outs. It was super annoying. Although, as I write this, I realize that she was doing the best she could with her goodbye.

In the grand scheme of things, three years is not a whole lot of time. Unless you spend that entire time hiccupping, in which case I’m sure it would seem like an eternity.

The point is, Omaha is a special place.

But it is not static. It is not just one thing. There are no perfect cities, no perfect lives, and no perfect relationships. There is only what we make of these things.

It is easy to live here, but it seems somehow overlooked. It is a place that enthusiastically embraces some, and is striving to embrace all. The more Omaha opens its doors to diverse ideas and communities, the more it will thrive. It is made special because of who exists here. It is a place of dreamers and activists, entrepreneurs and cocktail magicians, artists and farmers, musicians and chefs and historians. Most of the people I’ve had the privilege to encounter are, in some way, all of these things.

So instead of goodbye, I’ll leave you with a lyric from a song called “Magic Penny” that my mom sang to me when I was little: “love is something if you give it away, you end up having more …”

Kate Ryan Brewer was born in Seattle, raised in Southeast Asia and until last month lived in the greater Omaha area. She is an independent writer and filmmaker who has lived and worked around the world. This is her final World-Herald column.