Kate Ryan Brewer: Finding gratitude for today in the life of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte

We’re in deep right now. Deep in a pandemic. Deep in discussions about how to safely navigate the holidays. Deep in questions about how best to move forward, day by day.
Lately, I’ve found some reprieve from the ever-shifting landscape of our lives by getting deep into history. Books about Thomas Cromwell, podcasts about 100 objects that define our societal and cultural evolution, and anything historical on TV that embraces the complexities of our past.
When looking forward seems daunting, or murky, or confusing, sometimes it’s helpful to look back. Better understanding where we came from might help us better ground ourselves going forward.
Cue Thanksgiving. As the holiday arrives, I hear the word “grateful” quite a bit. And to be perfectly honest, I haven’t always thought a whole lot about the holiday. Growing up in Sri Lanka and Indonesia for the majority of my childhood, we celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas, but also witnessed the Perahera, enjoyed Poya Days and joined friends on Eid al-Fitr. When I moved back to the States at 16 years old, I had a decent grasp on world history but less so on American history. I’ve since been catching up.
What I’ve found (what many already know) is that the history of this country is a fascinating, complicated and frequently troubled one. What’s more, it’s the history that’s often left out of the textbooks that is some of the most enlightening.
This week, as I think about what it means to be grateful, I’d like to share what I’ve recently learned about one particular remarkable person, one of many whose land we inhabit.
Let’s get local. Let’s talk about Susan La Flesche Picotte of the Omaha Tribe.
This incredible pioneer graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889, making her the first Native American woman to receive a medical degree ... ever. The 19th century wasn’t known for its positive attitudes toward Indigenous people, and women especially. And though we still have a lot of work to do on that front, one can imagine the daunting obstacles Susan would have faced on a regular basis.
At the time of her graduation — as valedictorian, no less — she could treat patients but she could not vote because she was a woman, or call herself a U.S. citizen because she was Native American.
Part of what inspired her to pursue medicine was a haunting experience from her youth. At 8 years old she watched a Native American woman die in slow, agonizing pain while waiting on a White doctor who never bothered to show up.
After her graduation she went to work as a physician. She was an excellent doctor. Susan would travel miles on foot through harsh conditions to reach her patients and was so often requested by those who sought medical treatment that her White counterparts abruptly quit. She eventually established a private practice and became a critical advocate for her people. In 1913 she opened the first hospital on Native American land without government assistance.
Access to health care is a basic human right, one we are still working on providing to the majority of Earth’s inhabitants. As we face this health crisis on an international scale, I am grateful for the health-care workers today who are doing everything in their power to save and protect lives. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn more about Native American history in a deep and meaningful way.
I am grateful for those who came before us, who work to pave the way for all of us. I am grateful for the tenacity, compassion, and life of Susan La Flesche Picotte.
The Greater Omaha area is located on territories that have long been inhabited and cared for. I acknowledge the traditional stewards of this land, the UmonHon (Omaha), Ponca, Pawnee, Otoe, Missouri and the Ioway peoples. We recognize their longstanding and continuing connection to the land, water and community.
Kate Ryan Brewer was born in Seattle, raised in Southeast Asia and now lives in the greater Omaha area. She is an independent writer and filmmaker who has lived and worked around the world.
