Kate Ryan Brewer: Finding gratitude for today in the life of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte

This week, as I think about what it means to be grateful, I’d like to share what I’ve recently learned about one particular remarkable person, one of many whose land we inhabit.

Let’s get local. Let’s talk about Susan La Flesche Picotte of the Omaha Tribe.

This incredible pioneer graduated from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889, making her the first Native American woman to receive a medical degree ... ever. The 19th century wasn’t known for its positive attitudes toward Indigenous people, and women especially. And though we still have a lot of work to do on that front, one can imagine the daunting obstacles Susan would have faced on a regular basis.

At the time of her graduation — as valedictorian, no less — she could treat patients but she could not vote because she was a woman, or call herself a U.S. citizen because she was Native American.

Part of what inspired her to pursue medicine was a haunting experience from her youth. At 8 years old she watched a Native American woman die in slow, agonizing pain while waiting on a White doctor who never bothered to show up.