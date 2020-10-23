Kate Ryan Brewer: What's the role of deception in your life?

Of course, what we’re talking about is lying within the general population, not necessarily pathological liars. That’s a different story entirely.

As a writer and filmmaker, I joke that part of my job is “making things up.” While that’s not inaccurate, it’s a simplification. When I write something that has no element of truth to it — whether emotional or experiential — it tends to ring hollow. I can tell. Readers can tell.

When we watch movies and read books, sometimes we want an escape. Sometimes we crave a reflection of something going on inside us. Regardless, we have to be able to attach to a component of truth in the fiction for it to be satisfying.

And yet we live in a world where the lines between truth and fiction are intentionally, aggressively blurred.

I wonder whether technologies like smartphones, the internet and social media have made it easier for us to lie to each other or more difficult for us to get away with it. Maybe both? I wonder what reality TV has done to our concept of what is actually, genuinely real. The American dream these days feels more tied to fame than freedom.