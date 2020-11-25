Ken Sullivan: Had a meal during the pandemic? Thank a food worker

By Ken Sullivan

If you've eaten or sheltered at home at all during 2020, I'd like you to do something this Thanksgiving: Give thanks to our nation's food workers. They’ve fought to keep tables and refrigerators across America full throughout the pandemic. And they’ve succeeded.

With national cases having quadrupled in recent weeks, as you're gobbling down your turkey and holiday ham, also consider this: To fight COVID-19, first and foremost, we need to eat. And, so, food workers should be among the first in line for the vaccine. It's in your best interest.

Think dealing with COVID-19 has been bad? Try living in a country with widespread food shortages. When food disappears from grocery cases, bad things happen.

A little more than a century ago, nearly half of the American workforce lived on a farm or worked in agriculture. Today, it's closer to one percent. Spoiled by the bounty our nation produces, we have become blissfully unaware of how our food is produced in this land of plenty.

Seemingly, some believe grocery store shelves and meat cases remain filled from a never-ending supply of food in the back stockroom. No, it's our country’s food workers and others in the supply chain who are responsible for that bounty.