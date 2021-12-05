Kyle Arganbright: A nursing home crisis is hammering rural Nebraska

From 2015 to 2019, Nebraska lost 11.3% of our nursing homes. Only Montana lost a higher percentage. Of the nursing homes closed in Nebraska during that time, a nation-leading 89% were rural. And then the pandemic hit.
Over the last 18 months, nursing homes have experienced a decline in occupancy. Delayed placements of residents, a preference toward home-based options and, sadly, more nursing home deaths have all contributed. Operating costs have increased substantially because of increased labor and supply costs. The result is further destabilization of an already unstable yet vitally important industry.
Fast forward to 2021, and five more closures have been announced. All of them rural and one in my community.
I grew up a block from our nursing home, riding my bike to grab 50-cent pops from the vending machine and visiting family who spent their final days there — Grandma Florence, Aunt Ruby, Aunt Kay. It was nice for us but critical for them to be near family. This facility was built more than 50 years ago in part by local donations but owned and operated by a national provider.
Best case, these residents will move 45 miles away; worst case, a couple hundred miles. All to finish their days on Earth in a place they don’t consider home, surrounded by people they don’t know. When people enter nursing homes outside of their hometown, families visit less and incur more costs. Worst, studies show that residents face a shorter life expectancy.
Aside from the human perspective, the local economy suffers loss of residents, loss of jobs, loss of revenue to local clinics and hospitals — and the loss of retirees who may look for communities where they can age in place more conveniently.
These facilities have often served as a medical catch-all in small towns. They’re places for rehabilitation, hospice and simple advice. In places without an emergency room, they’re the place you take your kid to determine if you need to make an hour’s drive to the nearest hospital or if some chicken noodle soup will do.
What’s a community supposed to do in this situation? Cities and counties are rarely equipped to operate a nursing home. Should we burden our fragile rural hospitals with facilities other operators have determined to be insolvent? When rural hospitals assume these operations, Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates for hospital services related to residents of long-term care facilities owned by that hospital decline substantially.
As a community, we’ve been involved in this conversation for several months. We engaged consultants and explored every alternative but couldn’t find a way to sustain the operation. Nursing homes are essential, but it’s hard to find the local money to operate them indefinitely in an environment where you calculate losses instead of income. Local governments commonly fill operating gaps for different community-owned enterprises, but this gap feels more like an abyss. In the end, it seems like the model might be too far gone. We need to fundamentally rethink how we care for our elders, especially in rural Nebraska.
Prospects for this industry to naturally recover seem slim. Short term, the vaccine mandates will likely have a negative effect on the labor supply for nursing homes and hospitals. Long term, the U.S. is short nurses — Nebraska is projected to be short 5,400 nurses by 2025. To top it off, we’re losing these nursing home beds just as the wave of baby boomers enters their golden years.
In addition to the labor shortage, these issues are contributing to nursing home challenges:
Medicaid reimbursements don’t cover the costs of administering care to residents. Medicaid covers health care costs for folks with limited income and resources — often people who worked their entire lives but didn’t get rich. If residents don’t start on Medicaid, the $8,000-plus in monthly fees will eat through their savings quickly, and many will end up dependent upon Medicaid.
The majority of nursing home residents are funded by Medicaid, and the percentage is higher in rural areas. In most cases, it costs a nursing home upward of $30 per day to provide care to a Medicaid resident.
The long-term care insurance industry has faded. A minority of nursing home residents pay privately — either out of their own pocket or through long-term care insurance. However, since the financial crisis, fewer insurers write long-term care policies, and today’s policies cost more for less coverage. Insured residents have been critical to nursing home survival.
A rise in home-based care. In fact, the majority of long-term care insurance claims are now associated with home-based care. Caring for family at home was the only solution a couple of generations ago. Today, some families must employ this strategy to save money. In some cases, these are people choosing to provide care for loved ones instead of working.
These issues are becoming more obvious and acute. Typically, I try to propose some solutions, but I’m at a loss. We need more nurses, but we’ve known that for a while, and the gap seems to be growing. We need better long-term care insurance options, but the market has spoken. We could, and should, use more state and federal money to support nursing homes via Medicaid, but this feels like a Band-Aid, and the money must come from somewhere. Maybe it’s time to rethink this entire system — the financing, the regulations and what people today want — in order to prevent a crisis that might already be upon us.
Channeling a Colter Wall song, our society should let people live their last years in the place they love the most. It’s good for our people, and it’s good for our communities. We owe this to our elders, but our system doesn’t always allow it.
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of Sandhills State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sandhills.