Kyle Arganbright: A nursing home crisis is hammering rural Nebraska

A rise in home-based care. In fact, the majority of long-term care insurance claims are now associated with home-based care. Caring for family at home was the only solution a couple of generations ago. Today, some families must employ this strategy to save money. In some cases, these are people choosing to provide care for loved ones instead of working.

These issues are becoming more obvious and acute. Typically, I try to propose some solutions, but I’m at a loss. We need more nurses, but we’ve known that for a while, and the gap seems to be growing. We need better long-term care insurance options, but the market has spoken. We could, and should, use more state and federal money to support nursing homes via Medicaid, but this feels like a Band-Aid, and the money must come from somewhere. Maybe it’s time to rethink this entire system — the financing, the regulations and what people today want — in order to prevent a crisis that might already be upon us.