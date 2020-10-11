Kyle Arganbright: In the Sand Hills Tale of Americus Liberator, we find a call to action

I have a cartoon framed above my desk. It depicts a cowboy on horseback atop a sand hill giving a sigh of relief with the caption “far from the hyperbole, far from the politics, deep in the sand hills …” I often look at that framed cartoon and take a deep breath, much like I imagine the cowboy in the drawing doing, and it helps me find sanity in a crazy political world.
This cartoon nailed it — the Sand Hills are typically far from politics, especially presidential politics. Most years, you’d have better luck hunting snipes out here than you would finding presidential campaign signs.
There are some fleeting connections between the Sand Hills and the White House. President Theodore Roosevelt reportedly hunted south of Valentine, Vice President Dick Cheney spent time during his childhood out here with family, and President Ronald Reagan held a rally at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Arena in North Platte. Really any direct connection is a stretch. Likely the closest connection between the Sand Hills and the presidency is an area folk hero named Americus Liberator.
As a kid, I knew Americus Liberator as the guy with a cool name and an even cooler handlebar mustache with whom my dad would have colorful conversations when we’d see him. What I didn’t understand at the time is that this he was a first-generation American, a World War II veteran and a four-time presidential candidate. Much has been written about Americus Liberator, as he was an atypical candidate, but I think his story might mean more today than it did 50 years ago when he ran for president.
I had a chance recently to visit with Peg Liberator, Americus’ 103-year-old widow. We sat with her eldest son, Mike, in the same house she’s lived in since 1949 as I tried to understand a little more about why her late husband, a Pennsylvania coalminer turned self-created Sand Hills cowboy, ran for president. Turns out, it was as straightforward as Peg’s quips.
A World-Herald story in 1966 quoted Americus as saying he was “Dedicated to patriotism and the oath of office. By nature strictly reliable and loyal to a chosen duty. Have no relatives, no so-called ‘friends’ and owe no favors.” Americus’ son, Mike, simplified his father’s why. “He just didn’t like the way people in power were misusing their positions or their influence and felt that the common man was not being represented.” So he did something about it.
Americus Liberator ran for president from Valentine, Nebraska, not for ego or to advance any political career, but because he truly wanted to improve society, and this was the best way he knew how.
To me, Americus Liberator symbolizes more than an unlikely presidential candidate with a killer mustache and some memorable campaign quotes — he stands for patriotism, for community and for being willing to be part of the solution. His story should still inspire people today.
You don’t have to run for president to make an impact, just focus on your community. Take the chance and run for local office. You don’t need to have a bone to pick. In fact, it’s better if you don’t. Just have integrity, some empathy, a vision for your community’s future and a willingness to hold yourself accountable. That’s really all it takes — you can learn the rest.
There’s the saying that “all politics is local,” but local politics need not be political — it’s simply community development and should be fundamentally civil. Our focus as community leaders should be on improving the quality of life and economic opportunity in our communities while serving our neighbors. Our communities, and our nation, will be stronger for it.
On your ballot, you’re likely to see names of candidates you don’t support or don’t know. In some cases, those names will be the only options. This shouldn’t be a cause for discouragement; it should be a call to action.
I’ve made a habit of writing in Americus Liberator’s name as a form of protest when I don’t approve of any of the candidates for a particular office. If everyone did the same, we could create a universal sign for opportunities to get involved. A smoke signal for potential public servants.
I imagine that cowboy in the cartoon on my wall to be Americus Liberator — a man who chose action over apathy. So after you write in Americus Liberator, go home and think about how you can be part of the solution. As Peg Liberator says, you’ll have fun, more fun than “a barrel of monkeys.”
Kyle Arganbright is co-founder and executive vice president of State Bank, mayor of Valentine, co-founder of Bolo Beer Co. and lover of all things Sand Hills.
