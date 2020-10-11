Kyle Arganbright: In the Sand Hills Tale of Americus Liberator, we find a call to action

I had a chance recently to visit with Peg Liberator, Americus’ 103-year-old widow. We sat with her eldest son, Mike, in the same house she’s lived in since 1949 as I tried to understand a little more about why her late husband, a Pennsylvania coalminer turned self-created Sand Hills cowboy, ran for president. Turns out, it was as straightforward as Peg’s quips.

A World-Herald story in 1966 quoted Americus as saying he was “Dedicated to patriotism and the oath of office. By nature strictly reliable and loyal to a chosen duty. Have no relatives, no so-called ‘friends’ and owe no favors.” Americus’ son, Mike, simplified his father’s why. “He just didn’t like the way people in power were misusing their positions or their influence and felt that the common man was not being represented.” So he did something about it.

Americus Liberator ran for president from Valentine, Nebraska, not for ego or to advance any political career, but because he truly wanted to improve society, and this was the best way he knew how.

To me, Americus Liberator symbolizes more than an unlikely presidential candidate with a killer mustache and some memorable campaign quotes — he stands for patriotism, for community and for being willing to be part of the solution. His story should still inspire people today.